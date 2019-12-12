Solstice in the Park / Studio Gang

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, Solstice on the Park is a twenty-six-story residential tower-shaped by the angles of the sun and one of the first Studio Gang projects to explore the idea of solar carving for environmental advantages.

The design cuts into the building’s facade in response to the sun and orients surfaces to the optimum 72-degree angle for Chicago’s latitude, maximizing sunlight in winter for passive solar warming and minimizing light and heat gain during summer to reduce air-conditioning usage.

The structure—which includes 250 dwellings and a green roof—also takes advantage of expansive views of Jackson Park to the south and Chicago’s skyline to the north.