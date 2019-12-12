World
Les Patios Health Center / A6A

Les Patios Health Center / A6A

© Agnès Clotis

Healthcare Center
Bordeaux, France

  • Clients

    City of Jarnac

  • Collaborators

    Atelier ARCHIPEL, BET Lapasserie, BET Becis, BET Boudeaud

  • Other Participants

    Atelier Archipel
© Agnès Clotis
© Agnès Clotis

Text description provided by the architects. The project takes place at the crossroad of a large avenue in intense urbanization and a communal road leading to the city center. We propose an equipment whose urban scale is given by a simple form, structuring the new entry in the tertiary zone. The building is isolated from the public roads by a large raised garden around which the medical poles are organized. These different volumes are perfectly identifiable by their users.

© Agnès Clotis

An interior gallery structures the project. Visible from the crossroads in transparency through the patios, it has three entries in direct connection with the car park. The gallery is the backbone of this equipment. It connects the four medical centers and the common premises while offering qualitative views of the garden and the patios that punctuate it. The medical centers are organized around this large garden and emerge in the background behind the portico.

© Agnès Clotis
Plan
Plan
© Agnès Clotis
© Agnès Clotis

These varied volumes and perfectly identifiable by their users correspond to the multiple care offers.

© Agnès Clotis
© Agnès Clotis

Timelessness, durability, contextuality.
We are in a country of limestone and cellars with blackened facades. Those of the project are white concrete with shades of local limestone punctuated by cladding and blinds in black saturated wood that intimidate the spaces of care. The materials are authentic, used naturally. Timelessness, durability, contextuality. We are in a country of limestone and cellars with blackened facades. Those of the project are white concrete with shades of local limestone punctuated by cladding and blinds in black saturated wood. The materials are authentic, used for their natural quality.

© Agnès Clotis
© Agnès Clotis

Project location

Address: Bordeaux, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
A6A
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare healthcare center France
Cite: "Les Patios Health Center / A6A" 12 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930006/les-patios-health-center-a6a/> ISSN 0719-8884

