WAF 2019: Day 2 Winners Announced

As the World Architecture Festival 2019 continues, we are happy to announce the winners of the second day of the event. Works by Herzog & de Meuron, Heathewick Studio, White Arkitekter and many more international practices inside!
INSIDE
Bars & Restaurants
Noma / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group - WINNER
Linehouse / John Anthony - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Civic, Culture & Transport
Cloud of Luster / KTX archiLAB - WINNER
Qujiang Creative Cultural Centre / The Oval Partnership - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Shenzhen Cine Sky Cinema / One Plus Partnership - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Creative re-use
LocHal / Mecanoo architecten - WINNER
Display
The Cloud Maze / RSAA - WINNER
Hotels
Can Bordoy / OhLab - WINNER
Residential
JCA Living Lab / J.C. Architecture - WINNER
FUTURE PROJECTS
Commercial Mixed Use - Supported by Miele
De Meelfabriek / Studio Akkerhuis - WINNER
Tehran Eye / FMZD | Farshad MehdiZadeh Design - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Competition Entries
THE CULTURAL CANYON - Rebuilding Baghdad Design Center / DESIGN & MORE INTERNATIONAL - WINNER
Culture
The New Godown Arts Centre / White Arkitekter - WINNER
Çanakkale Antenna / IND (Inter.National.Design) & Powerhouse Company - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Education
The School in a Park / Maisam Architects & Engineers - WINNER
SAKHA_Z - Park for the Future Generations / ATRIUM - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Experimental
The Tanks at Bushwick Inlet Park / STUDIO V Architecture - WINNER
Health
Psychiatric clinic, Nuuk / White arkitekter AB / DIFK Dipl.-Ing. Florian Kosche / ÅF Engineering AS - WINNER
House
75.9 House / Omer Arbel Office - WINNER
Residential supported by Grohe
Badaevskiy Brewery, Redevelopment / Herzog & de Meuron and APEX project bureau - WINNER
Neuländer Quarree / SAOTA - HIGHLY COMMENDED
COMPLETED BUILDING
Health
Bayalpata Regional Hospital / Sharon Davis Design - WINNER
Higher Education & Research
Kokugakuin University Learning Center / NIKKEN SEKKEI - WINNER
Hotel & Leisure supported by Grohe
Lindis Lodge / Architecture Workshop - WINNER
Solaz Los Cabos / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Mixed use supported by ABB/Busch-Jaeger
Oasis Terraces / Serie + Multiply Architects - WINNER
Arc / Koichi Takada Architects - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Religion
Qasr Al Hosn: Al Musallah / CEBRA - WINNER
The thickness of emptiness. Funerary Chapel. / Pedro García Martínez - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Shopping
Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio - WINNER
VIlla
Villa B / Powerhouse Company - WINNER