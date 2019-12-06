World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Architectural Review Announces 2019 New into Old Award Winners

Architectural Review Announces 2019 New into Old Award Winners

Save this article
Architectural Review Announces 2019 New into Old Award Winners

The Architectural Review has announced that Sala Beckett by Flores & Prats is the winner of the 2019 AR New into Old awards. The project was selected by a panel of judges for its inventive re-use, and it was awarded alongside two Highly Commended and three Commended buildings for sustainable alternatives to building anew. The AR New into Old awards celebrate the creative ways buildings are adapted and remodeled to welcome new contemporary uses.

© Nic Lehoux © Mika Huisman © Fuji Koji © Nataly Lee + 14

Save this picture!
© Johan Dehlin
© Johan Dehlin

The winning Spanish project was selected by our panel of judges, which includes Roz Barr, director and founder of Roz Barr Architects, Hugh Strange, founder of Hugh Strange Architects, and Catherine Slessor, writer, critic and former editor of The Architectural Review. The winner is joined by two Highly Commended projects: Renovation strategies for the ancient tulou, China, by Rural Urban Framework, The University of Hong Kong and Nevill Holt Opera House, UK, by Witherford Watson Mann Architects.

Save this picture!
© Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

Launched in 2017, the awards recognize the imaginative appropriation of existing structures, from innovative insertions to ambitious adaptations, that offer buildings a new lease of life. For this year's winning project, judge Roz Barr noted that, "Sala Beckett is a magical and inventive re-use and celebration of a building that is beautiful and carefully revalued and restored – it has been dissected and then re-assembled to offer a mesmerizing set of spaces that are more theatrical in how they challenge the existing building."

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

As AR states, this year’s shortlist includes projects from around the world, from Cambodia and Australia to Sweden and the UK. Programs include educational buildings at Harvard and Oxford Universities, in Spain and rural China, galleries in Mexico City and Helsinki, and theaters in Barcelona and London. Projects vary in scale, from small domestic transformations in Japan to Sweden’s largest art museum, and are located in a wide range of climates, from the Mediterranean island of Mallorca to rain-lashed Scotland.

Winner

Highly Commended

Commended

Shortlisted

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Architectural Review Announces 2019 New into Old Award Winners " 06 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929683/architectural-review-announces-2019-new-into-old-award-winners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream