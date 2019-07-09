World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Carmody Groarke
  6. 2019
  7. The Hill House Box / Carmody Groarke

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

The Hill House Box / Carmody Groarke

  • 03:00 - 9 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Hill House Box / Carmody Groarke
Save this picture!
The Hill House Box / Carmody Groarke, © Johan Dehlin
© Johan Dehlin

© Johan Dehlin © Johan Dehlin © Johan Dehlin © Johan Dehlin + 19

  • Project Management

    Gardiner & Theobald

  • Structural Engineer

    Price and Myers

  • Building Services

    Irons Foulner

  • Below Ground Drainage

    David Narro Associates

  • Fire Engineering

    Atelier Ten

  • Cost Consultant

    Gardiner & Theobald

  • Principle Designer

    Gardiner & Theobald

  • Principle Contractor

    Robertson Construction
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Johan Dehlin
© Johan Dehlin

Text description provided by the architects. The Hill House is one of Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s most significant works, one of Scotland most acclaimed buildings, and a seminal part of early 20th century European architecture. Built in 1902 for the publisher Walter Blackie and his young family, it is sited in Helensburgh, 30km west of Glasgow, and commands panoramic views south over the River Clyde estuary.

Save this picture!
© Johan Dehlin
© Johan Dehlin

Mackintosh’s domestic masterpiece sits like a 20th-century Scottish tower house, with its roughcast walls, slate roof, asymmetrical disposition of windows, picturesque roofline, and lack of historic ornament. The house proposed a radical layout and three-dimensional spatial progression, and although the architecture was embedded in the picturesque tradition of Scottish Baronial, Mackintosh was also clearly influenced by the contemporary technological advances of Modernism happening elsewhere in Europe. This unusual hybridisation of tradition and invention in the construction of the building has led to some fundamental long-term problems of prolonged water damage that require a major conservation project to help the house survive.

Save this picture!
© Johan Dehlin
© Johan Dehlin

Rather than incarcerate the house away from view whilst the restoration is undertaken, a more radical approach to active conservation has been taken. As an integral part of this process of conservation, which it is thought could take up to 15 years, the project proposes a ‘big-box’ temporary museum to contain and protect the Hill House as an ‘artefact’, whilst also maintaining access to the house for visitors.

Save this picture!
© Johan Dehlin
© Johan Dehlin
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The new museum’s architectural identity will be a huge, abstracted garden pavilion whose walls are covered entirely with a stainless-steel chain-mail mesh. This semi-permanent enclosure provides a basic ‘drying-room’ shelter to the original house whilst its rain-soaked existing construction is slowly repaired. This delicate enclosure also allows uninterrupted views, night- and-day, to-and-from the landscape to Mackintosh’s architectural icon. The cross-braced steel frame is designed to be grounded with minimum impact on the existing terraced-garden landscape.

Save this picture!
© Johan Dehlin
© Johan Dehlin

Within this safe, sheltered construction working territory, the “museum” will provide a remarkable public visitor experience of the conservation in progress, achieved by an elevated walkway which loops around and over the Hill House at high level. The museum’s enclosure will also contain visitor facilities in a standalone timber building.

Save this picture!
© Johan Dehlin
© Johan Dehlin

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Carmody Groarke
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment United Kingdom
Cite: "The Hill House Box / Carmody Groarke" 09 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920640/the-hill-house-box-carmody-groarke/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream