Refurbishment in Architecture

Studio Extension and Refurbishment / Architekt Daniel Fügenschuh

Studio Extension and Refurbishment / Architekt Daniel Fügenschuh
© Photographer David Schreyer
Offices Interiors, Extension  · 
Innsbruck, Austria
© Photographer David Schreyer
Text description provided by the architects. The house originally was commissioned in 1925 by a young engineer for his own family. The Tyrolese architect Siegfried Mazagg designed a masterpiece, one of a few only, as his life, unfortunately, was ended early by a car accident when he was only 30 years of age. The building has been granted a built heritage of the highest grade some ten years ago.

© Photographer David Schreyer
The site is located on a higher level above Innsbruck on the edge of a drop in the landscape following the Inn valley. It is surrounded by two streets forming a pointed triangle towards the city center. One street following promenades like the terrain in direction to the sunset, the other connecting the city with the higher positioned neighborhood and former village of Hötting. The design acts as a landmark at this point in town through an intelligent modulation of the massing of the little villa through its two pitched rooftops. By moving some of the peaks like volumes off-center the roof slope cuts in either one level only or two levels forming a cute object with four different characteristic facades.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Long section
Long section

Besides giving the existing house an upgrade by little interventions on all four-floor levels the main addition was the atelier under the garden to the east and a natural water basin with a terrace to the west.

© Photographer David Schreyer
By choosing a timber construction of cross-laminated elements one could span the entire plot without any central columns. The atmosphere of the space is generated by the roof lay light which is shaded by the structure. The roof is suspended off the balustrade of the garden enabling a free view to the mountains and the landscape of the city below.

© Photographer David Schreyer
The listed building was adopted by a set of larger cutouts to the back Facade facing west still keeping in scale with the listed building and adding a lighter and more modern touch the modernist icon

© Photographer David Schreyer
Project location

Address: Innsbruck, Austria

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Architekt Daniel Fügenschuh ZT GmbH
Office

Cite: "Studio Extension and Refurbishment / Architekt Daniel Fügenschuh" 03 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929494/studio-extension-and-refurbishment-architekt-daniel-fugenschuh-zt-gmbh/> ISSN 0719-8884

