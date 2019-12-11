Rethinking Homes Massive Construction through Customizable Contemporary Designs with Metricon

Use the term ‘volume builder’ in front of an architect, and there’s a fair chance they’ll shudder. Conjuring a vision of homogenous, mass-produced boxes squished together, ruining the look of leafy suburbs traditionally populated by impeccably designed homes, volume building is often seen as the poor cousin.

However, not all volume builders are cut from the same cloth.

As Australia’s number one builder, Metricon aims to change the way people think about volume building. With over 40 years' experience, the company takes pride in their reputation as a reliable developer of high-quality homes that help their customers love where they live. Offering a range of homes designed by product specialists and drawing on the latest trends, Metricon’s contemporary designs are unique in the field.

The Riviera, for example, is part of Metricon’s top-of-the-line Signature range. The award-winning home launched in 2018; a palatial, resort-style home, it embraces the Australian dream of indoor-outdoor living. A soaring, full-height entrance gives way to an expansive, open-plan living area anchored by a sleek kitchen. With a focus on entertaining, the dining and entertaining area flows out onto a covered outdoor space for year-round use.

From Metricon's Designer range, the Franklin is a similarly light-filled, double-storey home. Marketed as ideal for growing families, this expansive home is designed to have plenty of space for all family members. Encompassing a sprawling, open-plan living area and no fewer than four bedrooms plus outdoor entertaining space, Metricon's attention to detail on all finishes and fixtures completes the design.

Metricon’s Design Director, Adrian Popple, has been designing homes for a national market for over 25 years. After creating the Riviera, he said, “what we’re good at is making everything work and not leaving anything to chance. We’ve had architects and high-end custom builders come through and they see us now as a serious competitor because we can design to that level and also back it up with our build quality and attention to detail.”

Functionality and usability of space is Metricon’s focus. When Adrian is designing a home like the Riviera, it’s not just about creating something beautiful - functionality and personalisation are crucial to a design's success. Even with a home like the Riviera, there are three floor plans to choose from. Each floor plan is designed to support today’s lifestyle while allowing flexibility for the homeowner's future. Each design is customizable with multiple options. The Franklin, for example, has 4 distinct floor plans, as well as 15 façades to choose from, ensuring individuality and variety throughout a neighborhood.

Save this picture! Riviera 65 House Floor Plans

Even within a design, each of these options is significantly different from the last, transforming the look and feel of the home. Customers can opt for a beachy, laid-back Hamptons weatherboard style or for the crisp, clean lines of minimal modernity. Metricon offers an array of personalisation options, all through their selection centre, Studio M. Studio M is part of the home build experience - customers can see, touch and feel first-hand a wide range of materials and finishes. The experience means the homeowner gets the chance to bring their individual flair to their build. Customers can choose their preferred cabinetry, tiles, wall finishes, carpeting, even specific colors of tapware and more. With so many options, no two homes are ever going to be the same.

Check out more of Metricon’s designs.