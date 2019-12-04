World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. SUREN Leather Goods Store / Wonder Architects

SUREN Leather Goods Store / Wonder Architects

Save this project
SUREN Leather Goods Store / Wonder Architects

Soon after the transformation, the Wudaokou store of SUREN leather goods has already standing out among other shops and yet, it had not arranged the window settings. Image © Yumeng Zhu A new facade has been created in the former disorderly interior. Image © Yumeng Zhu Corridor connect basement where the pipes are shaped into niches and arches. Becoming background for the merchandise. Image © Yumeng Zhu An elegant leather shop is deeply hidden in the architecture. Image © Yumeng Zhu + 26

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store, Interior Design
Beijing, China
  • Architects: Wonder Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Yumeng Zhu

  • Architecture and Props Design

    Qipeng Zhu, Yingzi Yuan, Yeling Yang, Peixin Cai

  • Internal Visual System

    Yingzi Yuan(NaCl Illustration Studio) , Tailin Jin

  • Design Consultant

    Jingxin Xie

  • Green Plant System Design

    Yuheng Wang

  • Electrical Equipment Design

    Xiaojun Xiong

  • Lighting Design

    Yuebo Min

  • Construction

    Zhou Daigen Team

  • Client

    plain leather goods
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yumeng Zhu
© Yumeng Zhu
Save this picture!
Soon after the transformation, the Wudaokou store of SUREN leather goods has already standing out among other shops and yet, it had not arranged the window settings. Image © Yumeng Zhu
Soon after the transformation, the Wudaokou store of SUREN leather goods has already standing out among other shops and yet, it had not arranged the window settings. Image © Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. SUREN leather goods are probably the first fashion related shops in Wudaokou. The Shopowner shopkeeper are ca couple graduated from Central Academy of arts and crafts, who are obsessed with making all kinds of things with leather. From the founding of SUREN in 1993 till now, it has always maintained the persistence and innocence of the craftsmen. When the owner, Mr. Mao, commissioned Wonder Architects, it is said that it was only because he watched a clip of our speech online.

Save this picture!
A new facade has been created in the former disorderly interior. Image © Yumeng Zhu
A new facade has been created in the former disorderly interior. Image © Yumeng Zhu
Save this picture!
An elegant leather shop is deeply hidden in the architecture. Image © Yumeng Zhu
An elegant leather shop is deeply hidden in the architecture. Image © Yumeng Zhu

The shop is located at the ground floor retails of a residential area in Wudaokou. Although it covers an area of 150 square meters, it is divided into three layers storeys. About a quarter of the space in the shop is stairs and corridors. Before the renovation, most customers were reluctant to go upstairs or downstairs, just circling around the entrance. So we simply push the real store front true facade of the store back into the interior of the building, So the stair and corridors become the extension to the city streets. and take the unavoidable stairs and corridors as the extension to the city streets.

Save this picture!
Corridor connect basement where the pipes are shaped into niches and arches. Becoming background for the merchandise. Image © Yumeng Zhu
Corridor connect basement where the pipes are shaped into niches and arches. Becoming background for the merchandise. Image © Yumeng Zhu
Save this picture!
Corridor connect basement where the pipes are shaped into niches and arches. Becoming background for the merchandise. Image © Yumeng Zhu
Corridor connect basement where the pipes are shaped into niches and arches. Becoming background for the merchandise. Image © Yumeng Zhu

After sorted out the product logic of SUREN leather goods, we find out the complicated thinking and personality setting among these products. Leather goods are like a person's business card. They need to have the characteristics he or she wants to convey. When we are not close to the designer's work site, a lot of design ingenuity is difficult to fully grasp. These ingenuity need ta way to express itself.

Save this picture!
In Wudaokou, a complicated, chaotic place with many limitations, the owners hope that we can create a new image of SUREN leather goods
In Wudaokou, a complicated, chaotic place with many limitations, the owners hope that we can create a new image of SUREN leather goods

Although many design ideas are not fully implemented. But we did create an unconventional leather shop.

Save this picture!
Compared with the former stairwell, it becomes a semi outdoor space. Image © Yumeng Zhu
Compared with the former stairwell, it becomes a semi outdoor space. Image © Yumeng Zhu

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Beijing, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Wonder Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interior Design China
Cite: "SUREN Leather Goods Store / Wonder Architects" 04 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929415/suren-leather-goods-store-wonder-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

The scenario and behavior of streets are introduced into the building. Image © Yumeng Zhu

素人皮具北京五道口店 / 神奇建筑研究室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream