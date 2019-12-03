World
EP House / Otto Felix Studio

EP House / Otto Felix Studio

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses  · 
Bragança Paulista, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Otto Felix
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 893.9 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hrydotech Madeiras, Rewood, Terra Conttemporânea

  • Lead Architect

    Otto Felix

  • Equipe de Projeto

    Flávia Ganselli, Tici Andriani, Marcela Goraieb, Bruno Bridi, César Martini, Priscila Balbino.

  • Contractor

    Lock Engenharia
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. The highlight of the EP House is the well-defined and balanced use of geometric forms. The wide spaces are visually connected and they are all opened to the exuberant nature of its surroundings. Built to be a family weekend house, it provides a privileged view of a dense forest and a large lake.

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

The straight lines of the architecture stay in constant contrast to the organic and fluid vegetation. With a simple, yet ellegant, visual solution the house is organized in two large block. The ground one is formed by an imposing concrete structure that frames and supports the upper block, which is completely built in metallic structure, bringing lightness and balance to the house.

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

The sculptural spiral staircase, one of the highlights of the façade, welcomes the guests by giving access to both the main hall and the leisure area of the house.

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

The idea was to create a house to receive and connect the whole family, making holidays and weekends even more special. In order to achieve this, we solved the entire leisure area on the ground floor with integrated rooms and extensive glass doors that brings nature into the interior of the house. Upstairs we have the suites, an intimate living room, and a large private deck which serves as a family-friendly area and a lake viewpoint, integrating the suites and allowing a gourgeous sight from the rooms.

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

The greatest structural challenge of the project was the 24ft overhang of the second floor over the garage. It is almost like it floats above the hard concrete shape. This lightness sensation is also created by the wooden slats doors surrounding the second floor.It not only brings uniformity and presence to the geometry but also hides the reinforced steel beams essential to structure of the large overhang. It brings uniformity and protection without limiting the entrance of light in the rooms. On the posterior façade, a large wooden pergola encloses a private garden to the intimate area of ​​the house, allowing the sight of nature to the more reserved areas as well.

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

Among all the neutral tones and the natural coverings selected to create the interior design, cumaru wood is the main material and it covers the floors, walls and ceilings. The Brazilian design pieces selected for the furniture was chosen to complement the light colored rooms field with details in linen, wood, stone and leather.

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
Section 01
Section 01
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

The stair to the upper floor has individually mounted steps wrapped with marble and the glass railing also helps to bring transparency to the house.

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

Studio Otto Felix
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "EP House / Otto Felix Studio" [Casa EP / Studio Otto Felix ] 03 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929372/ep-house-otto-felix-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

