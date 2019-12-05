World
Belaroïa Residential Building / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture

Belaroïa Residential Building / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
Montpellier, France

  • Design Team

    Arteba: executive architect; Ceef: facade engineer; Verdier: structural engineer; Barbanel: services; Lasa: acoustics

  • Other Consultants

    Atelier archange: interior design of hotels

  • Investor and Hotel Operator

    Valotel France

  • Developer

    Linkcity

  • General Contractor

    Bouygues batiment sud-est

  • Cost of works

    19 M€ ex. VAT

  • Environmental standards

    RT 2012
© Luc Boegly

'Belaroïa' means jewels in langue d'oc, the old language of the area of Montpellier, in the south of France. It is a mixed-use program with a 3* campanile hotel, a 4* golden tulip, 12 luxury apartments, a restaurant, a wellness center, and parking. The site is right opposite Montpellier's central Gare Saint Roch train station, and the BELAROIA is the first building you see as you come out of the station. The north terraces of the station overlook the project.

© Luc Boegly
Section 1
© Julien Thomazo

Its particular position is in fact on the prow of the Nouveau Saint-Roch development zone, and the first of the zone's projects to be completed. To characterize this zone, the city highlighted the importance of a diversity of programs, which our team interpreted as a hybrid project, interweaving two hotels, apartments, a seminar venue, and an independent restaurant.

© Luc Boegly

The small site led us to stack up the functions, literally one on top of another, sharing some of the vertical circulations between different elements of the program. The complex triangular form of the site led us to design a continuous volume with a succession of folds that unfurl along the north and the east facades, topped by a wide bridge along the south facade.

© Luc Boegly

In the middle of these folds is set a large hollow volume, orientated to the south and sheltered by the bridge that overhangs it. This magnificent conch shell-like form is an extra element, a meeting place for all the users of the different programs, a café with a terrace looking out over the train station, which faces us.

Project location

Address: 27 Rue Jules Ferry, 34000 Montpellier, France

Manuelle Gautrand Architecture
