World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Design Installation Transports Visitors to Historic Jordanian Site

Design Installation Transports Visitors to Historic Jordanian Site

Save this article
Design Installation Transports Visitors to Historic Jordanian Site

The third edition of the Hangar Exhibition was held this past October in the Jordanian capital, Amman, as part of the city's Design Week. Among the projects exhibited, one installation was able to momentarily teleport visitors into one of the country's most historic sites.

Designed by architect Rasem Kamal, Canyon Walls, a series of freestanding curvilinear partitions, served as a sanctuary for people to disconnect and remain in solitude for a period. 

© Amman Design Week © Amman Design Week © Amman Design Week © Amman Design Week + 17

Save this picture!
© Amman Design Week
© Amman Design Week
Save this picture!
© Amman Design Week
© Amman Design Week

The architect was inspired by the geological formation and characteristics of the Jordanian Siq, a naturally formed canyon at the main entrance of the ancient city of Petra. The canyon walls got their formation from the flowing water, which softened the surfaces of the sandstone and carved deep niches and voids within.

Save this picture!
© Amman Design Week
© Amman Design Week
Save this picture!
© Amman Design Week
© Amman Design Week

The Canyon Walls were constructed by compressing thin layers of wood, forming vibrant earthy tones. Each wall is uniquely designed with carved niches that serve as places to sit and reflect.

Save this picture!
© Amman Design Week
© Amman Design Week
Save this picture!
© Amman Design Week
© Amman Design Week
Save this picture!
© Amman Design Week
© Amman Design Week

Designed by: Architect Rasem Kamal
Commissioned by: Amman Design Week
Creative Director: Rana Beiruti
Curated by: Noura Al Sayeh-Holtrop
Woodwork Consultant: Abdallah Alshobaky
Lighting Consultant: Sosthen Hennekam

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Design Installation Transports Visitors to Historic Jordanian Site " 01 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929344/design-installation-transports-visitors-to-historic-jordanian-site/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream