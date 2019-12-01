World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. The Gaze House / REACT ARCHITECTS + Christophe Pingaud Architecture

The Gaze House / REACT ARCHITECTS + Christophe Pingaud Architecture

Save this project
The Gaze House / REACT ARCHITECTS + Christophe Pingaud Architecture
Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

© George Messaritakis © George Messaritakis © George Messaritakis © George Messaritakis + 47

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Paros, Greece

  • Design Team

    Natasha Deliyianni , Yiorgos Spiridonos, Christophe Pingaud

  • Collaborating Architects

    Andreas Androulakakis, Tatiana Tzanavara, Marion Vallerin

  • Collaborating Architect – Supervision

    Giannis Vagias

  • Structural Engineering

    Aggelos Kottikas

  • E/M Engineering

    Nikos Chrystofyllakis

  • Landscape

    OUTSIDE- Eva Papadimitriou

  • 3d Visualization

    Andreas Androulakakis , Tatiana Tzanavara, Nikol Georgopoulou
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located in LAGGERI PAROS ISLAND. It has a north-facing sea view. The house is located along the south side of the plot, overlooking the beach. The volumes of the houses are lined up to the view and there are protected courtyards as well as courtyards to the sea. Courtyards are adjacent to the living areas next to the natural slope of the ground. The entrances are located on the south side of the plot and at the highest point. A second building complex hosts the guest rooms and is architecturally connected to the main building. The back yard creates a nucleus with direct reference to the living areas and the enclosed "blue" living room - patio.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The building creates views to the sea, through airy openings and integrates visually and functionally the backyard, the residence and the terraces on the north side. The interior is dominated by materials and colors that enhance the elements of architectural design and unify the exterior with the interior spaces. Using elements of the Cycladic architecture, the house was designed to adapt to the arid landscape in order to minimize the impact on the environment as we are located near the protected area of Langeri.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

Architectural emphasis has been given on the 'fifth façade’ (roof plan), aiming to exploit the distinct geomorphology of the area so that the volumes can be harmonized and assimilated into the natural environment. Landscape architecture is incorporated into the project, covering most of the surrounding area of the building with endemic vegetation, leaving intact a significant part of the plot that retains in its original form.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis
Save this picture!
Facade
Facade
Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The house is trying to “root” in the topography by adapting all its architectural and functional elements accordingly. Intense architectural elements are incorporated into the interior of the building. The views are heightened towards the sea and the building acts as an observation-viewing machine, albeit sheltered, from the surrounding. The transformation of the morphological elements of Cycladic architecture with the aim of creating a modern architectural language constitutes, along with integration into the natural landscape, the guiding principles of design.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
REACT ARCHITECTS
Office
Christophe Pingaud Architecture
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Greece
Cite: "The Gaze House / REACT ARCHITECTS + Christophe Pingaud Architecture" 01 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929261/the-gaze-house-react-architects-plus-christophe-pingaud-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream