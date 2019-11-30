World
SeibmacA Xi'an Dahua Store / Shangzhai Liangying Design

SeibmacA Xi'an Dahua Store / Shangzhai Liangying Design

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Interior Design  · 
Xi'an, China

  • Lead Architect

    Chunlin Wang

  • Construction

    Shanghai Junlan Decoration

  • Construction supervision

    Maosheng Shen

  • Props production

    new cypress decoration

  • Project Client

    Hong Kong Chaoyi Fund Management Co., Ltd.
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Xi'an Dahua 1935 Industrial Park. The shopping mall was transformed from the original Changan Dahua Textile Factory. It inherits the precious modern industrial civilization and integrates the comprehensive functions of modern social cities. It is positioned to cover the Dahua Museum. Small theater clusters, cultural and art centers, boutique hotels, specialty restaurants, shopping districts, and other cultural commercial malls with multiple functions, diverse cultures, and diverse consumption.

The store has a display space of 100 square meters. How to display clothing ingeniously and fully express the fashion spirit of the seibmaca brand is our main thinking during design.

Dahua 1935 retains the original concrete structure of the main building. The shopping mall environment reveals a strong industrial style. Xi'an is China's ancient capital, which is full of cultural and heritage.

The seibmaca storefront uses a minimalist concept, using simple, modern materials such as stainless steel and iron plates to create a stylish and elegant image. A perfect balance between new and old.

White rough walls, simple stainless steel shelves, and artificial skylights on the top, we have abandoned the extra space decoration and soft-packing, so that the clothing and space complement each other in balance.

In this pure white space, we planted a dry landscape for the atrium. With mountains, stones, trees and water as natural elements, in the noisy city, the customer is presented with a feeling of comfort and tranquility, allowing the mind to relax and release, away from the urgency of daily life.

Project location

Address: Dahua 1935, Xi'an, Shaanxi, China

About this office
Shangzhai Liangying Design
Office

Cite: "SeibmacA Xi'an Dahua Store / Shangzhai Liangying Design" 30 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929149/seibmaca-xian-dahua-store-shangzhai-liangying-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

