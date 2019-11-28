World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. China
  5. Superimpose Architecture
  6. 2019
  7. SOHO 3Q Chengdu Office / Superimpose Architecture

SOHO 3Q Chengdu Office / Superimpose Architecture

Save this project
SOHO 3Q Chengdu Office / Superimpose Architecture

© CreatAR © CreatAR © Kris Provoost © Kris Provoost + 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Interior Design  · 
Chengdu, China

  • Design Team

    Carolyn Leung, Ben de Lange, Ruben Bergambagt. Yunqiao Du, Ana Raluca Timisescu, Arianna Bavuso, Valentin Račko, Xiaoyu Xu, David Tang,

  • Client

    SOHO China
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© CreatAR
© CreatAR

Text description provided by the architects. Superimpose transformed the 3rd and 4th floor of the 12,000 square meter, low occupancy but centrally located WIFC shopping mall into a large vibrant and creative platform for SOHO 3Q, China’s leading co-working office space developer. 

Save this picture!
© CreatAR
© CreatAR

The existing mall consists of two distinct zones: the curved and ‘fluid’ atrium zone, which connects to the other mall floors with the atrium void, and the more orthogonal shaped area situated underneath the high-rise office tower. Superimpose interpreted the two zones as separate worlds and themed them according to the two distinct characteristics of Chengdu: the ‘Land of Abundance’ and the ‘Man Made City’.

Save this picture!
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
Save this picture!
© CreatAR
© CreatAR

The ‘Land of Abundance’ zone is designed as a lush green space with natural materials, such as wooden furnishing, stone flooring and wooden wall lattices. The colour palette has different tones of green, yellow and grey. The main space is a large and flexible forum area inspired by the Sichuan plains. The plan setting out of this zone embraces fluent and curved lines, filleted corners and ‘soft’ furniture pieces. Plants and bamboo are placed in strategic places to provide a green backdrop to the working areas. 

Save this picture!
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
Save this picture!
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost

The ‘Man Made City’ area, dominated by large tower cores punching through, is designed by using orthogonal geometries and industrial materials such as cement board, aluminium and concrete. The colour palette consists of tones of grey, blue and salmon pink. 

Save this picture!
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
Save this picture!
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost

Large movable meeting pods are placed in the public space to ensure maximum flexibility in use. Superimpose collaborated with Belgium photographer Kris Provoost, and developed a tracing technique to translate his ‘Beautified China’ series into full-height huge wall murals to enhance the ‘Man made city’ concept.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR
© CreatAR

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Superimpose Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interior Design China
Cite: "SOHO 3Q Chengdu Office / Superimpose Architecture" 28 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929057/soho-3q-chengdu-superimpose-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© CreatAR

成都SOHO 3Q / 叠术建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream