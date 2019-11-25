Bela Vista House / Bernardes Arquitetura

+ 13

Lead Architect Marcia Santoro

Design Team Thiago Bernardes (Diretor Criativo), Marcia Santoro, Camila Tariki, Gabriel Falcade Forti, Marina Salles, Rodrigo Mathias, Diogo Esteves, José Miguel Ferreira, Marcelo Dondo, Helena Obino, Leemin Alves Tang, Mariana Cohen

Lighting Estúdio Carlos Fortes

Landscaping Cenário Paisagismo

Builder CPA Engenharia e Construções Ltda.

Metallic Structure Project Leão & Associados Engenharia de Estruturas

Concrete Structure Project Leão & Associados Engenharia de Estruturas

Climatization Project Arconterma - Ar Condicionado Ltda.

Automation and Audio & Video Project Oguri - Tecnologia Integrada

Acoustic Project Modal Acústica e Engenharia Ltda.

Waterproofing Proassp - Assessoria e Projetos

Electrical and Hydraulic Installations Project Powerluc - Projetos e Montagens

Text description provided by the architects. Bela Vista House is the result of the intersections between apparently divergent housing types: a patio house laid out in a square plan; and superimposed linear blocks inserted in the topography by carefully located retaining walls. These differences are responsible not only for the insertion of the house in the landscape, which create a contrast between the topographic plinth and the transparent volume topping it, but also for splitting social and intimate functions.

The difference in level between these areas have created independent car accesses, which facilitate the parking management of visitors, residents, and service providers. The volumes that cap the hill, which redesign its perimeter overlooking the valley in a square shape, accommodate bedrooms and private living areas.

On top of it, the glass volume built around a patio houses all social spaces of the house: living, reception, dinning, among others. Its glass panes are protected by automatic translucent meshes for thermal and natural lighting regulation. Horizontal and vertical circulations all take place around the patio, which doubles in function as a rain garden. Its roof collects rainwater and direct it to the patio, where it is collected for reuse as greywater in the house.

The opposite volume, which is partially inserted in the terrain, gives support for pool and outdoor activities, with amenities such as: sauna, gym, barbeque pit, and others. The linear pool and deck that connect them leans over the landscape by creating and infinity edge on the plinth. The only part of the house disconnected from the plinth, but that remains inserted in the hill, is a private granite volume that contains guest rooms.