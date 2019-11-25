World
  Bela Vista House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Bela Vista House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Bela Vista House / Bernardes Arquitetura

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses  · 
Brazil
  • Architects: Bernardes Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2649.9 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alwitra, Didini, Eurocentro, Guillaume Janseen, Mix Design, Stone

  • Lead Architect

    Marcia Santoro

  • Design Team

    Thiago Bernardes (Diretor Criativo), Marcia Santoro, Camila Tariki, Gabriel Falcade Forti, Marina Salles, Rodrigo Mathias, Diogo Esteves, José Miguel Ferreira, Marcelo Dondo, Helena Obino, Leemin Alves Tang, Mariana Cohen

  • Lighting

    Estúdio Carlos Fortes

  • Landscaping

    Cenário Paisagismo

  • Builder

    CPA Engenharia e Construções Ltda.

  • Metallic Structure Project

    Leão & Associados Engenharia de Estruturas

  • Concrete Structure Project

    Leão & Associados Engenharia de Estruturas

  • Climatization Project

    Arconterma - Ar Condicionado Ltda.

  • Automation and Audio & Video Project

    Oguri - Tecnologia Integrada

  • Acoustic Project

    Modal Acústica e Engenharia Ltda.

  • Waterproofing

    Proassp - Assessoria e Projetos

  • Electrical and Hydraulic Installations Project

    Powerluc - Projetos e Montagens
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Bela Vista House is the result of the intersections between apparently divergent housing types: a patio house laid out in a square plan; and superimposed linear blocks inserted in the topography by carefully located retaining walls. These differences are responsible not only for the insertion of the house in the landscape, which create a contrast between the topographic plinth and the transparent volume topping it, but also for splitting social and intimate functions. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The difference in level between these areas have created independent car accesses, which facilitate the parking management of visitors, residents, and service providers. The volumes that cap the hill, which redesign its perimeter overlooking the valley in a square shape, accommodate bedrooms and private living areas.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

On top of it, the glass volume built around a patio houses all social spaces of the house: living, reception, dinning, among others. Its glass panes are protected by automatic translucent meshes for thermal and natural lighting regulation. Horizontal and vertical circulations all take place around the patio, which doubles in function as a rain garden. Its roof collects rainwater and direct it to the patio, where it is collected for reuse as greywater in the house.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The opposite volume, which is partially inserted in the terrain, gives support for pool and outdoor activities, with amenities such as: sauna, gym, barbeque pit, and others. The linear pool and deck that connect them leans over the landscape by creating and infinity edge on the plinth. The only part of the house disconnected from the plinth, but that remains inserted in the hill, is a private granite volume that contains guest rooms.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

About this office
Bernardes Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Bela Vista House / Bernardes Arquitetura" [Casa Bela Vista / Bernardes Arquitetura] 25 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928968/bela-vista-house-bernardes-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

