World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. in situ studio
  6. 2019
  7. Yamato Philbeck Residence / in situ studio

Yamato Philbeck Residence / in situ studio

Save this project
Yamato Philbeck Residence / in situ studio

© Keith Isaacs © Keith Isaacs © Keith Isaacs © Keith Isaacs + 15

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses  · 
Raleigh, United States
  • Architects: in situ studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 244.4 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Keith Isaacs

  • Contractor

    Aiello Builders

  • Structural engineer

    Lysaght & Associates Structural Engineers

  • Designed for

    Taka Yamato and Derek Philbeck
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

The Yamato Philbeck Residence is located at the edge of a deep ravine, between the forest and a suburban street. Four site walls create a perch for the main volume of the house – a spare box with articulated roof forms. The curvaceous entry and stair spaces are accessed at the southeast corner of the plan and direct movement towards the open north wall of the main living space, an elevated deck, and views of the forest and ravine. The boxy exterior of the house shrouds a voluptuous and porous interior.

Save this picture!
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

Our clients wanted a modest, affordable house that would highlight the unique nature of the property they had purchased. They love to cook, spend time outdoors, and entertain, so arrival, entry, main living spaces, and connection to the outdoors were very important. The entry space squeezes between two-bedroom volumes and opens to a tall, skylit stair space and an open kitchen, dining, and living space that overlooks the rim of the ravine. Curved walls and ceiling in the entry amplify the feeling of compression and release. The master suite is separated from the living spaces by the stair and is accessed by a thin bridge through the stair space.

Save this picture!
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

The master bathroom has no windows instead, it gathers natural light from a tall skylight volume. The basement houses a two-car garage, storage, mechanical, laundry, and a large den that opens to a lower patio at the forest end of the driveway terrace. The simple formal expression of a box on concrete walls belies the scale and contour of spaces inside the house, and views into the forest ravine from the living room and elevated deck are a surprise realized only upon entry.

Save this picture!
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

Four cast-in-place concrete site walls create a perch for the main volume of the house on the dramatically sloped site and retain terraces that accommodate the entry walk, driveway, lower patio, and site stair from the deck to the rear yard. The structure of the house is made entirely of wood, aside from a handful of delicate steel columns supporting the elevated rear deck.

Save this picture!
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

Exterior materials are humble – unadorned concrete foundations, cementitious siding, stucco, aluminum-clad residential windows, and brake metal. The interior is made of wood floors, painted sheetrock, and simple tile. The house utilizes a handful of passive sustainable “technologies” – natural lighting, natural ventilation, an SPFI envelope, and a white roof. With this simple palette, the house hopes to offer a reminder that good space can be made from the most basic materials.

Save this picture!
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
in situ studio
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Yamato Philbeck Residence / in situ studio" 23 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928951/yamato-philbeck-residence-in-situ-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream