Hyatt Regency Petrovsky Park / SPEECH

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Hotels  · 
Moscow, Russia
  • Architects: SPEECH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 36850.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Sergey Krotov and Dmitry Chistoprudov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Guardian SunGuard, VELKO

  • Lead Architect

    Sergei Tchoban, Sergey Kuznetsov, Alexey Ilin

  • Interiors

    Ara design
© Sergey Krotov and Dmitry Chistoprudov
© Sergey Krotov and Dmitry Chistoprudov

Text description provided by the architects. The construction site is situated in the Northern Administrative District of the city of Moscow, to the east of Dinamo Stadium; this is an area that is currently undergoing extensive regeneration. The complex comprises a hotel (Block 1), conference center and apartment hotel (Block 2). The most advantageous location has been given to the hotel, which is situated in the southern part of the site, closer to Leningradsky prospekt; the hotel is the ‘calling card’ for the entire project.

The first story of Block 1 comprises the hotel’s entrance hall and lobby, restaurants, and infrastructure needed in order to serve guests. The hotel is linked to the apartment hotel (Block 2) situated directly behind it by a covered gallery/passageway. The second story, which is likewise linked, accommodate a conference center (comprising meeting rooms and a conference hall with a double-height space and the ability to be divided into three separate halls) and spacious recreational areas.

Ground Floor Plan
The 5th to 13th floors of the hotel have a total of 297 hotel rooms (standard, superior, and deluxe, including 2 diplomatic suites and 1 presidential suite). The 13th floor has a recreation area for guests, while the southern side of the 14th floor is occupied by a sky bar. The facades of the building are faced with natural travertine. The nobility of natural stone emphasizes the detailed surface.

Project location

Address: Ленинградский проспект, 36, Bldg 33, Moscow, 125167, Russia

Cite: "Hyatt Regency Petrovsky Park / SPEECH" 24 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928857/hyatt-regency-petrovsky-park-speech/> ISSN 0719-8884

