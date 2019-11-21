World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Slovakia
  5. ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova
  6. 2019
  7. Country House J / ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova

Country House J / ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova

Save this project
Country House J / ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova

© Filip Šlapal © Filip Šlapal © Filip Šlapal © Filip Šlapal + 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Jablonove, Slovakia

  • Lead Architects

    Juraj Mikulaj, Andrea Ambrovicova Mikulajova

  • Design Team

    Juraj Mikulaj, Andrea Ambrovicova Mikulajova, Jana Matlovicova
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal

Text description provided by the architects. How to design a family house in a rural area of the 21st century, preserve the best traditions and add the best features of contemporary architecture? Our answer to this challenge is a rural house J, which is a contemporary interpretation of the traditional Slovak house with a “gánok”, a kind of a corridor (the Slovak word “gánok” originated from German - Gang). The house lies at the end of a picturesque village in Záhorie in western Slovakia. Just as there used to be a solid house for living and a wooden barn next to it in the past, today we have designed a brick house as a living area and next to it a wooden structure as a garage.

Save this picture!
© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal
Save this picture!
© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal
Save this picture!
© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal

Both these structures are interlinked with the “gánok”, a typical Slovak element, which has been in our folk architecture for centuries. The “gánok” creates both a pleasant entry to the house and a place to enjoy sitting in the shade. Gable roofs and an oblong ground plan remind us of the original settlements in this setting. The character of the house is contemporary and has been tailored for its future settlers, a couple, sometimes visited by their children and in the future their grandchildren, too.

Save this picture!
© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal

The house is situated in the upper part of the huge estate, enabling a great view of the foothills of the Alps. The rooms in the house go one after the other in a row, as it used to be in the past. This has enabled the living room and the dining room to be opened to both sides of the estate. The life in the house is concentrated around a huge dining table which is separated from the living room just by a double-sided fireplace. The living room area is opened over the two stories reaching the gable roof. The sleeping area is situated in the tranquil part of the estate facing the forest.

Save this picture!
© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal

When deciding about the building materials, we have been looking for natural solutions that have been typical for our architecture for centuries. The house has a white plaster and the roof is covered with red-brownish shingles. Natural wood, which nicely ages, was used for the garage façade, the “gánok” and sliding window shutters, which represent a modern adaptation of historic elements. A subtle “gánok” steel construction adds to a pleasant atmosphere of the house. The whole interior is really light, natural oak wood is combined with exposed concrete on the ceiling and sophisticated furniture pieces.

Save this picture!
© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Slovakia
Cite: "Country House J / ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova" 21 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928795/country-house-j-architekti-mikulaj-and-mikulajova/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream