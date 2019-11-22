World
  Alterssiedlung Sempach Apartments / dolmus Architekten + B2G ARCHITEKTEN

Alterssiedlung Sempach Apartments / dolmus Architekten + B2G ARCHITEKTEN

Alterssiedlung Sempach Apartments / dolmus Architekten + B2G ARCHITEKTEN

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments 
Sempach, Switzerland

  Lead Architects - Preproject to building permit

    Cédric von Däniken, Gani Turunc

  Lead Architect - Construction management

    Kurt Gabriel
Text description provided by the architects. In an ideal location close to the small town of Sempach, a new senior residence home has been created. Two separate buildings were erected in the same architectural language, opening up a space that creates a clearly defined entrance situation. The five-story head building is located closer to Eicherstrasse. On its ground floor is a highly appreciated community space with a garden seating area. Along the front yard, but slightly moved rearward is the second, lower volume.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Both buildings manifest fair-faced concrete with a sandblasted façade, which is structured by horizontal joints. The additive arrangements of the punched windows provide an even overall appearance of the façade. There are a total of 15 retirement apartments, divided into 2.5 and 3.5 room accommodations.

Floor plans, transportation infrastructure, and materialization were considered with respect to age-appropriate living. Both volumes present a core structure with staircases and spacious elevators. The apartments convince with a trilateral illumination of the living- and dining area, as well as two-sided loggias, with a view of the lake from the upper stories.

Project location

Address: 6204 Sempach, Switzerland

dolmus Architekten
B2G ARCHITEKTEN
Cite: "Alterssiedlung Sempach Apartments / dolmus Architekten + B2G ARCHITEKTEN" 22 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928794/alterssiedlung-sempach-apartments-dolmus-architekten-plus-b2g-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

