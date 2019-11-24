World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. China
  5. ArkA
  6. 2019
  7. Peninsula Jingshan Kindergarten / ArkA

Peninsula Jingshan Kindergarten / ArkA

Save this project
Peninsula Jingshan Kindergarten / ArkA

Lobby. Image © Chiara Ye Lobby. Image © Chiara Ye Classroom. Image © Chiara Ye Lobby. Image © Chiara Ye + 40

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Interior Design  · 
Shenzhen, China
  • Interiors designers: ArkA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8884.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Chiara Ye

  • Lead Architects

    Michele Lanari

  • Design Team

    Julian Amaya Bolivar, Tony Wang

  • Client

    Peninsula Education Group
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Facade. Image © Chiara Ye
Facade. Image © Chiara Ye

CHAPTER 1 · The real adventure
Once in south China's Shenzhen, Peninsula Education Group (Peninsula) came forward with a visionary idea of creating a new learning space to help foster the next generation. Peninsula felt the necessity to build a magical place that belongs to children themselves. They believed that a novel and free environment is essential for children to learn new things actively and develop their social skills.

Save this picture!
Entrance. Image © Chiara Ye
Entrance. Image © Chiara Ye

One day, among the wild forest of the Whale Mountain, Peninsula had found the perfect place to make this new learning space a reality. There were two identical old apartment towers with 4 floors, and each tower was immersed in Shenzhen’s tropical nature with ample space for a playground between the two buildings. Peninsula had decided to name the place Peninsula Jingshan Kindergarten, and that was when the real adventure started.

CHAPTER 2 · Bold Creativity
The challenging project was granted to ArkA, a bold and creative design team. Under the direction of Italian architect Michele Lanari, ArkA’s team took on the proposal to create a new education facility for children in the residential complex.

Save this picture!
Lobby. Image © Chiara Ye
Lobby. Image © Chiara Ye

ArkA designers restructured the interior space, transforming each of the old apartments into a classroom and adapting the functions of a house to a single space. The apartments had many rooms. The new design kept part of those layouts, using them as an advantage to optimize the space. It aimed to create a cozy home environment where children feel at ease and comfortable to avoid feeling the shocking jump from home to classroom.

Save this picture!
Lobby. Image © Chiara Ye
Lobby. Image © Chiara Ye
Save this picture!
Lobby. Image © Chiara Ye
Lobby. Image © Chiara Ye

CHAPTER 3 · Perfect Balance
The new design took into full consideration the teachers' needs to guide the children easily and practically. New windows were built inside classrooms, allowing the teachers to observe children's activities. Internally, aligned arches were installed to reduce obstacles and ensure freedom of children’s’ movement, meanwhile solving the problem of lack of lighting and creating a clear bright space.

Save this picture!
Classroom. Image © Chiara Ye
Classroom. Image © Chiara Ye

The texture of natural materials like wood could stimulate children's sense of touch, and white paint on all walls generated comfortable ambience. In addition, ArkA designers selected pastel color palette for the bathroom and kitchen furniture which matched with corridor’s tiles to create a delicate balanced environment to relax the mind and inspire children's creativity. 

Save this picture!
Art room. Image © Chiara Ye
Art room. Image © Chiara Ye
Save this picture!
Art room. Image © Chiara Ye
Art room. Image © Chiara Ye

By upgrading detailed components, the interior design intended, based on the usual sober style of schools, to build a dreamy palace for children.

Save this picture!
3F corridor. Image © Chiara Ye
3F corridor. Image © Chiara Ye

CHAPTER 4 · Whale Mountain Palace
A new facade was installed on the structure of each building with a second layer of aluminum panels in a red brick hue, serving as shelter solution to improve the buildings’ isolation and maintenance, which protects them from Shenzhen’s humidity and high temperatures. Panels were connected to a decorative moulding in white metal, dividing each floor and integrating windows to the frames. Playgrounds were planned in terraces and gardens to enhance the magic appeal in a learning environment and to bring the children closer to nature.

Save this picture!
Kitchen classroom. Image © Chiara Ye
Kitchen classroom. Image © Chiara Ye

Design and construction took approximately two years. Ever since then, the Whale Mountain has been a place full of joy and wonders. The Peninsula Jingshan Kindergarten commits itself to accompany China’s new generations in their learning and growing up, doing its best to contribute to their happiness and health.

Save this picture!
Bathroom classroom. Image © Chiara Ye
Bathroom classroom. Image © Chiara Ye

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ArkA
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Interior Design China
Cite: "Peninsula Jingshan Kindergarten / ArkA" 24 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928791/peninsula-jingshan-kindergarten-arka/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Chiara Ye

半岛鲸山幼儿园 / ArkA

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream