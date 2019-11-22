World
  Risalleen House / R21 Arkitekter

Risalleen House / R21 Arkitekter

Risalleen House / R21 Arkitekter
© Åke Eson Lindman
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Restoration 
Oslo, Norway
  • Architects: R21 Arkitekter
  Area: 240.0 m2
  Year: 2017
  Photographs: Åke Eson Lindman
  Manufacturers:
    Ellingaard, HTH, Lian, Moelven, Nemetschek, Plannja, Trimble

  Lead Architects:

    Thomas Thorsnes, Anders Melsom, Martin Smedsrud

  Gross Built Area:

    2 x 240 m2
© Åke Eson Lindman
Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the project is to rehabilitate an existing house and integrate two new single-family houses on the site. The two new houses reflect the character of the existing by their modern gabled roof. With a similar expression, the two adjust to the situation with a focus on view and light.

© Åke Eson Lindman
All the houses obtain a private garden within a bigger shared outer room. The main floor is divided into two with a lower plan living area- facing the garden, and an upper plan kitchen and dining area. The floor has an open character with a continuous window strip of various heights.

© Åke Eson Lindman
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Åke Eson Lindman
Throughout the houses, the wooden structure is an important part of the atmosphere. Visible also from the outside, the wooden structure is cladded with vertical Baubuche laminated beech wood.

© Åke Eson Lindman
Project gallery

R21 Arkitekter
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Restoration Norway
"Risalleen House / R21 Arkitekter" 22 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.

