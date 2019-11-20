World
  7. Bosco Mishka Bar / Sundukovy Sisters Architecture & Design Studio

Bosco Mishka Bar / Sundukovy Sisters Architecture & Design Studio

Bosco Mishka Bar / Sundukovy Sisters Architecture & Design Studio

© Mikhail Loskutov

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Bar  · 
Moscow, Russia
  Area: 487.0 m2
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Mikhail Loskutov
  Manufacturers:
    Manufacturers: Aboards, Alexander Portnov, AutoDesk, Futura-archaica, Galleria Project, Galvanitas Industrial Plywood Chairs S16, Jaluse, Lumitex, Mobeledom, Paper design, Staroe Zerkalo, Vladimir Bobkov, Интергранит, ООО "Osnova"

  Design Team

    Irina and Olga Sundukovy, Marina Ustyugova, Ludmila Belskikh, Denis Kulebakin, Valery Rykova

  Clients

    Aram Mnatsakanov, Mikhail Kusnirovich
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Text description provided by the architects. Did you know that... When working on the project of GUM, an iconic shopping center on the Red Square, the team of architects were only given three months to complete with one key condition - to preserve the architectural harmony of the main Russian square. The task set forth for Sundukovy Sisters was no less challenging. Three weeks to work out a design project for Bosco Mishka Bar, which took up residence of Bosco Fresh Bar right opposite the Kremlin.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Reflection in our design. Red Square and GUM are exquisite as they are, calling for a sustainable approach. The key was to not to overfill the walls with legacy, but rather purify the space. We decided to stick with beloved minimalism, accentuating it with expressive details, which link back to the unique historic heritage of the venue. The central interlink between external and internal space are 2050 dimmable light bulbs, which replay the facade illumination of GUM.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Revealed magnificently through outer windows, they draw in guests with their comfort in the evening. Ziggurat of stainless steel, referring to the iconic mausoleum on the Red Square, attracts guests to take seats with the best view of the Kremlin in the daytime, and turns into a podium for dizzy dancing in the reflecting sea of lights. Key points for rejuvenation. Decorative plaster with an effect of aged walls blends with the shade of GUM facade, blurring boundaries between outer and inner realms. On its background, black graphic accents of lighting truss and coat hooks depict create a pure laconic contrast. Aged mirrors complement the sense of spatial authenticity.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov
Plan
Plan
Sections
Sections
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Tables of irregular marble, decorative wooden veneer and textured surfaces, that may get lost in another interior, appear particularly vibrant in this neat space, especially in evenings, with directed theatrical light. In contrast to minimalist furniture, large antique table and chandelier also refer to older days, evoking associations with family feasts. Strips of non-combustible paper breathe in an airy accent and conceal neatly the outside canvas blinds, providing patrons with a clear view of the Red Square.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Due to the floor recession from inside the bar, standard height seating allows guests to socialize and flirt with bartenders, which surely increases the amount of cocktails ordered and raises profits. Even looking reflective fabric underneath the bar gives off an unexpected flare when illuminated. Once the effect is discovered and revealed on camera, selfies continue endlessly, ensuring interest from friends on social media.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Moscow, Russia

Cite: "Bosco Mishka Bar / Sundukovy Sisters Architecture & Design Studio" 20 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928676/bosco-mishka-bar-sundukovy-sisters-architecture-and-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

