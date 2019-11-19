Holiday Cabin / Lendager Group

+ 35

Lead Architects Anders Lendager

Project Leader Mathias Ruø

Design Team Iben Nørkjær, Sunniva Garshol, Kaare Karrebaek Thun

Engineering Lendager Group

Landscape Lendager Group

More Specs

Less Specs

Sustainable luxury holiday home build of wood waste

Discreetly hidden between the trees in the hills by the beach, Copenhagen based Lendager Group have created wooden holiday home designed using upcycled materials. The five connected buildings with glass facades are built according to the circular principles and designed in respect of the pristine natural surroundings – just a one-hour drive from Copenhagen - the capital of Denmark.

Lendager Group specialize in cost neutral sustainability through circular economy. Their innovative approach to architecture also involves designing and producing their own upcycled building materials and exploring new business models. The company is made up by Lendager Architects, Lendager TCW (strategy) and Lendager UP. The latter harvest, design and upcycle waste materials from manufacturers and demolition sites.

New life to old wood

Each building has uninterrupted sea view and direct access to the wooden terrace separating the house from the neighboring wilderness. The buildings - containing 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 living rooms and kitchen - are also made of upcycled materials using waste wood and upcycled bricks as primary materials.

The wooden walls, panels and facades are made of waste wood from the exclusive floor manufacture, Dinesen. When producing customer-specific solutions, the company generate large amounts of residual wood. Lendager UP collects the wood, which would otherwise have been burned, upcycle it and reintroduces it to the built environment.

Natural treatment

Using waste wood as façade material in the Nordic climate put the materials to the ultimate test. Aesthetics but also resilience to the elements are crucial qualities. The wooden boards are prepared for their new life using a 700 years old Japanese preservation technique where the surface of the wood is burned. This way the glucose evaporates, and the pores of the wood gets sealed. The process reduces the risk of digestion and fungus attacks and visually the result is a unique look and feel since all wood burns differently. As a bonus the method reduces the need for harmful chemicals. The technique is also used on selected walls inside the house – but here the surfaces have been brushed and treated with white pigmented linseed oil to make the beautiful wooden veins stand out and to create a natural transition between the burned surfaces on the outside and the oiled wood on the inside.

The structural frame and rafters are made from upcycled and fire treated wood. The beams lived their first life as structural part of a children’s hospital in Copenhagen. To respect the circular way and minimize waste leftovers cut offs from the upcycled beams are used to make floor panels. Th floorboards are linen oil treated Douglas boards made from Dinesen off cuts. All bricks are harvested from local demolition sites and reused.

Award winning kitchen

The kitchen, UP by Lendager, is from the Copenhagen kitchen brand Reform. The brand uses handpicked designers for each collection, and the UP-kitchen is designed by Lendager using the off cuts from Dinesen. The UP by Lendager kitchen design recently won the Design Awards in Denmark.