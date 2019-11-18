Bailian Group Fashion Center YanQingLi / Stefano Boeri Architetti

+ 31

Lead Architects Stefano Boeri Architetti China

Partners Stefano Boeri, Yibo Xu

Project Director Pietro Chiodi

Project Architect Yifan Xu, Claudia Scaglioni

Design Team Zhiyang Huang, Yitao Huang, Yifan Fei, Mengting Shi

Clients Bailian Yingshi Enterprise Management Co., Ltd

Structure Shanghai Tongji Interior Design & Construction Co., Ltd

The construction team Shanghai Construction NO.5 (Group) Co.,Ltd

More Specs

Less Specs

"Preservation and restoration of excellent historical buildings should give consideration to both protection and utilization. On the premise of protecting the value of excellent historical buildings, reasonable use of their architectural functions should be made to explore their social value and realize sustainable utilization. “Said Stefano Boeri, founder architect of Stefano Boeri Architetti.

"After the renovation, YanQingLi adheres to the principle of repairing the old as the old, and making up the new with the new. It respects the history while reflecting the original historical and cultural connotation, and fully considers the relationship and dialogue with the surrounding environment, landscape and architecture. “Said Dr. Yibo Xu, the Chinese partner and studio director of Stefano Boeri Architetti.

YanQingLi is a warehouse located at Suzhou South Road NO. 955-991, with a total construction area of 6,233.12 square meters. This wooden old warehouse with gray titles was built in 1929. It is a typical English style building with three layers of gray tiles. The wall is made of blue and red bricks, with partial cement finish and rows of archy windows. Meanwhile, this building is regarded as one of the fifth group of excellent historical buildings.

Italian architect Stefano Boeri and his China Partner Dr. Yibo Xu made the design principles based on the need of protection of historical relics and creating new fashionable office space.

Firstly, the design should keep its original structure to show respect to the old appearance. At the same time utilize modern technologies to make the building more complete and highlight its features. During the design process, designers have taken a history, local culture, surrounding environment, landscape and the connection among the buildings into account thus trying the best to keep the old stuff.

The atrium is reopened as the main entrance of the construction. At the same time, the interaction between the building and the neighborhood community has been established due to its open attitude. Individuals so now have the opportunity to get closer to the historical relics and enjoy the advanced facilities.

What’s more, the interior space distribution is designed according to a rational utility. Advanced facilities and different functions have been adopted to facilitate the requirement of top fashion office operation. So that it attracts potential overseas fashion academy to enter here to work and exhibit.

This project restores the historical building and revives the culture along the Suzhou River. It not only remains the original landscape of this region but also brings new blood to the local industry, becoming a model of encouraging the fashion industry around the Suzhou River district. And this entirely matches Shanghai City’s ambition of being the fashion city of the country, leading to a positive effect on the price of the rental.