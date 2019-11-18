World
  7. Bailian Group Fashion Center YanQingLi / Stefano Boeri Architetti

Bailian Group Fashion Center YanQingLi / Stefano Boeri Architetti

Bailian Group Fashion Center YanQingLi / Stefano Boeri Architetti

© Haiting Sun © Haiting Sun © Haiting Sun © Haiting Sun + 31

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Market  · 
Shanghai, China

  • Lead Architects

    Stefano Boeri Architetti China

  • Partners

    Stefano Boeri, Yibo Xu

  • Project Director

    Pietro Chiodi

  • Project Architect

    Yifan Xu, Claudia Scaglioni

  • Design Team

    Zhiyang Huang, Yitao Huang, Yifan Fei, Mengting Shi

  • Clients

    Bailian Yingshi Enterprise Management Co., Ltd

  • Structure

    Shanghai Tongji Interior Design & Construction Co., Ltd

  • The construction team

    Shanghai Construction NO.5 (Group) Co.,Ltd
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

"Preservation and restoration of excellent historical buildings should give consideration to both protection and utilization. On the premise of protecting the value of excellent historical buildings, reasonable use of their architectural functions should be made to explore their social value and realize sustainable utilization. “Said Stefano Boeri, founder architect of Stefano Boeri Architetti.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

"After the renovation, YanQingLi adheres to the principle of repairing the old as the old, and making up the new with the new. It respects the history while reflecting the original historical and cultural connotation, and fully considers the relationship and dialogue with the surrounding environment, landscape and architecture. “Said Dr. Yibo Xu, the Chinese partner and studio director of Stefano Boeri Architetti.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

YanQingLi is a warehouse located at Suzhou South Road NO. 955-991, with a total construction area of 6,233.12 square meters. This wooden old warehouse with gray titles was built in 1929. It is a typical English style building with three layers of gray tiles. The wall is made of blue and red bricks, with partial cement finish and rows of archy windows. Meanwhile, this building is regarded as one of the fifth group of excellent historical buildings.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Italian architect Stefano Boeri and his China Partner Dr. Yibo Xu made the design principles based on the need of protection of historical relics and creating new fashionable office space.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Firstly, the design should keep its original structure to show respect to the old appearance. At the same time utilize modern technologies to make the building more complete and highlight its features. During the design process, designers have taken a history, local culture, surrounding environment, landscape and the connection among the buildings into account thus trying the best to keep the old stuff.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

The atrium is reopened as the main entrance of the construction. At the same time, the interaction between the building and the neighborhood community has been established due to its open attitude. Individuals so now have the opportunity to get closer to the historical relics and enjoy the advanced facilities.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

What’s more, the interior space distribution is designed according to a rational utility. Advanced facilities and different functions have been adopted to facilitate the requirement of top fashion office operation. So that it attracts potential overseas fashion academy to enter here to work and exhibit.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

This project restores the historical building and revives the culture along the Suzhou River. It not only remains the original landscape of this region but also brings new blood to the local industry, becoming a model of encouraging the fashion industry around the Suzhou River district. And this entirely matches Shanghai City’s ambition of being the fashion city of the country, leading to a positive effect on the price of the rental.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Project location

Address: Shanghai, China

Cite: "Bailian Group Fashion Center YanQingLi / Stefano Boeri Architetti" 18 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928463/bailian-group-fashion-center-yanqingli-stefano-boeri-architetti/> ISSN 0719-8884

