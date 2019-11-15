World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Studio Holmberg
  6. 2019
  7. Villa Vassdal / Studio Holmberg

Villa Vassdal / Studio Holmberg

Save this project
Villa Vassdal / Studio Holmberg
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mathias Holmberg
Courtesy of Mathias Holmberg

© Markus Bülow © Markus Bülow © Markus Bülow © Markus Bülow + 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Göteborg, Sweden
  • Architects: Studio Holmberg
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 120.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Markus Bülow
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: -, AB Karl Hedin, Alpes Inox, BRICMATE, CALEXICO WOOD, CC Höganäs Byggkeramik, HWAM A/S, Hajom Skjutdörrar, Kvadrat, Robert McNeel & Associates

  • Lead Architects

    Mathias Holmberg
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Markus Bülow
© Markus Bülow

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Vassdal is situated on a small island in the Gothenburg archipelago. The island is historically connected to the fishing and shipping industries of Gothenburg. Today the island consists of year-round family houses and vacation homes mostly used in the summer. The site is right by the sea surrounded by nature. It is a distinctive place for this coastal region of Sweden, with exposed cliffs and barren greenery growing close to the ground shielded from strong winds.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mathias Holmberg
Courtesy of Mathias Holmberg
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Markus Bülow
© Markus Bülow

The house is site-specific regarding volume, materials, and function. It is imitating the characteristics and scale of the site with a low profile and broken up shifting volumes. All facades and roofs are clad in untreated heart-pine, creating a solid expression highlighting the volumes as well as matching the raw cliffs. The transformation of the material over time makes the house blend with its surroundings more and more as the wood greys. The division and shifting of volumes creates weather protected and secluded spaces but also hints at the interior layout.

Save this picture!
© Markus Bülow
© Markus Bülow

Each volume marks a shift of function, creating division with space in addition to walls. The interior spaces are oriented to shield from neighbors and the sun but opens up towards the sea and maintain a close but different relationship to the exterior from every room. Moving through the house provides a choreographed experience with shifting sightlines, culminating with a view out towards the sea. The exterior expression of solidity and use of wood continues on the inside with walls and ceilings in birch plywood, meant to focus the experiences of the space.

Save this picture!
© Markus Bülow
© Markus Bülow

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Studio Holmberg
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sweden
Cite: "Villa Vassdal / Studio Holmberg" 15 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928449/villa-vassdal-studio-holmberg/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream