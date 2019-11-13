AS+GG Releases Design for New Financial District in China

Save this picture! Courtesy of ADRIAN SMITH + GORDON GILL ARCHITECTURE

Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture has unveiled new images for the competition of the South HeXi Yuzui Financial District, the foundation for a new world-class, waterfront business district. The 500-meter-tall tower, part of the development will become the new focal point for the district, attracting businesses and tourism from China and the international market.

Save this picture! Courtesy of ADRIAN SMITH + GORDON GILL ARCHITECTURE

AS+GG, founded in 2006, by partners Adrian Smith, Gordon Gill, and Robert Forest, has won, back in 2018, the design competition for the new 860,000 sqm development of South HeXi Yuzui Financial District. With a proposal that includes a super tall tower that enhances the Nanjing’s skyline, the project will “increase the value of the location with networks to access the riverfront, public transit, and many new cultural, natural, and technological opportunities”.

We are thrilled to announce that our project is moving forward with Jinmao Group. […] This new global destination will be a vibrant work-live community that is a center for culture, nature, entertainment, and technology. The concept of the tower draws its inspiration from the patterns contained in the flowing waters of the nearby Yangtze River and expresses the beauty and fluidity of today’s lifestyles and culture. -- Adrian Smith, AS+GG Design Partner

Save this picture! Courtesy of ADRIAN SMITH + GORDON GILL ARCHITECTURE

Currently working on projects in the United Arab Emirates, Canada, China, and Saudi Arabia, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture created a master plan comprising of 100-meter, 155-meter, 220-meter, and 350-meter office towers and an 86-meter residential tower, in addition to the supertall skyscraper. In fact, this skyscraper will become one of “the tallest buildings to achieve LEED GOLD certification, when completed in 2025”. An open-air observatory at the top will be one of the highest in the world, offering 360° views of the city.

Save this picture! Courtesy of ADRIAN SMITH + GORDON GILL ARCHITECTURE

With a design inspired by the Yangtze River, reflecting light, and creating textures on the exterior façade, the supertall tower, with a mixed-use office program, is “shaped to mitigate wind vortices, optimize views, and enhance both the structure and the function”.

For supertall buildings to remain at the forefront of cultural advances, the concept of carving out ‘special’ event or gathering spaces toward the top of the tower has become a distinct differentiation. Building tall is no longer a challenge but instead, an expectation. Today, height is no longer the sole factor that makes a building unique, attractive, or interesting. -- Gordon Gill, AS+GG Design Partner.

Save this picture! Courtesy of ADRIAN SMITH + GORDON GILL ARCHITECTURE

The experience of the user is enhanced by multiple green spaces, promoting a sense of well-being, as well as improving air quality and local micro-climate. With a sustainable design approach, the tower is aiming to reach LEED Gold. First, the building is targeting onsite management of greater than 100% of rainfall through integrating rainwater harvesting on the sky gardens and installing treatment facilities in the basements, to reduce by 55% indoor water usage. Second, the building seeks “overall energy reduction through a combination of energy strategies like reducing the cooling load, installation of a high-performance façade, reducing heating loads, reducing lighting loads, and reducing plug loads”.