House in a Park / Think Architecture

House in a Park / Think Architecture

© Simone Bossi

Houses Interiors 
Zurich, Switzerland
  Area: 500.0 m2
  Year: 2018
  Photographs: Simone Bossi
    Manufacturers: Airlux, Bisazza, Brun del Re, Cea design, Egli Jona AG, Gaggenau, Graphisoft SE, Herbert Maeder AG, Huber Fensterbau, Hunziker AG, Truffer Natural Stones, Wood Rangers
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. This park-like plot comprises a collection of single-story, freely arranged spaces. The individual structures are held together by a continuous roof edge, which creates a transition with the undulating roof landscape. The volumes take their inspiration and height from the natural contours of the area and integrate themselves harmoniously into the verdant environment.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Plan
Plan
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

This basic meandering shape disguises the actual size of the house, and its projections and recesses allow it to merge with the landscape of the surrounding parkland. All rooms have direct garden access and, depending on their aspect, attractive views of the park towards the mountain panorama or down towards the Lake Zurich basin.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Section
Section
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

At the center of the floor plan lies an atrium that provides attractive lighting and brings living nature into the heart of the house. The basement is completely below ground and is only visible near the existing supporting wall.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The building is clad with light gray natural stone facing strips. The horizontal layering of the natural stone facing strips accentuates the natural appearance of the structures emerging from the ground. The upper edge of the single-story facade is finished with a continuous band of concrete facing, which simultaneously creates a transition with the roof landscape.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Large wood and metal windows in oiled oak and anodized metal augment the architectural appearance. Occasional skylights enhance the roof landscape, generating zenithal light and an additional line of sight to the surrounding treetops.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Think Architecture
Stone Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Switzerland
"House in a Park / Think Architecture" 14 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.

