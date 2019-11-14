House in a Park / Think Architecture

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. This park-like plot comprises a collection of single-story, freely arranged spaces. The individual structures are held together by a continuous roof edge, which creates a transition with the undulating roof landscape. The volumes take their inspiration and height from the natural contours of the area and integrate themselves harmoniously into the verdant environment.

This basic meandering shape disguises the actual size of the house, and its projections and recesses allow it to merge with the landscape of the surrounding parkland. All rooms have direct garden access and, depending on their aspect, attractive views of the park towards the mountain panorama or down towards the Lake Zurich basin.

At the center of the floor plan lies an atrium that provides attractive lighting and brings living nature into the heart of the house. The basement is completely below ground and is only visible near the existing supporting wall.

The building is clad with light gray natural stone facing strips. The horizontal layering of the natural stone facing strips accentuates the natural appearance of the structures emerging from the ground. The upper edge of the single-story facade is finished with a continuous band of concrete facing, which simultaneously creates a transition with the roof landscape.

Large wood and metal windows in oiled oak and anodized metal augment the architectural appearance. Occasional skylights enhance the roof landscape, generating zenithal light and an additional line of sight to the surrounding treetops.