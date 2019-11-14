World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. JAXDA
  6. 2019
  7. Miyuan Boutique Hotel / JAXDA

Miyuan Boutique Hotel / JAXDA

Save this project
Miyuan Boutique Hotel / JAXDA

© Amey Kandalgaonkar © Amey Kandalgaonkar © Amey Kandalgaonkar © Amey Kandalgaonkar + 71

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels  · 
Xuancheng, China

  • Design Team

    Kelvin Ni, Kyan Foo, Raluca Pestisanu, Summer Ho, Valeria Piconi, Yvonne Li, Silvio Azorin

  • Clients

    Miyuan Boutique Hotel
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

Text description provided by the architects. Miyuan hotel is a 22 room boutique hotel pretends visitors could feel the passage of time and the contact with nature. The site is located hidden in the mountains of Anhui, adjacent to the mouth of a dam and its river, surrounded by hiking tracks for exploration of the bamboo forest. The project adapts the unused buildings around giving them different functions to fill the needs of the hotel needs.

Save this picture!
© Silvio Azorin
© Silvio Azorin
Save this picture!
environment analysis
environment analysis
Save this picture!
© Silvio Azorin
© Silvio Azorin

As soon as you enter in the building, the dualist dialogue begins between the exterior and the interior, the new and the old, the human and the nature. The building is understood as a configuration of different volumes that make up the rooms (ABCDE) connected through a corridor located in the northwest area of the building that allows the movement between different levels.

Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
Save this picture!
axonometry
axonometry
Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

All used materials are natural: Stone bricks, Wood and bamboo. The design is focus in the typical bamboo of the area, used to create a cover façade reinterpreting a contemporary version of the traditional architectural use of bamboo in the region, as well then creating an integration of the north façade inside the surrounding bamboo forest.

Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
Save this picture!
explored axonometry
explored axonometry
Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

The bamboo poles are adjusted along the facade to form shadow blinds. A game is created with the vertical lines of the bamboo canes, which in turn allows us to see the exterior nature through the openings in this vertical element.

Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

Due to changes in temperature in the region, the diameter of the bamboo will vary with time, fracturing the organic surface of the bamboo and showing the wrinkles of time. This phenomenon that bamboo offers naturally creates a poetry about the old and the new.

Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

Inside the rooms we continue with the same dualist dialogue, finding all rooms facing south, equipped with large openings or terraces, allowing us to glimpse the nature that takes place outside. The interior lacks pretensions, creating space through simple lines, giving greater importance to the exterior and creating a deep sensation by mixing the overflowing exterior nature with the interior.

Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

The furniture used was collected from picturesque villages and surrounding villages, each piece of wood being unique. In turn, the restoration was made only on the surface of the same, thus maintaining the character and original essence of the furniture, creating again a dialogue with a great emphasis on the passage of time and the relationship between man and nature.

Save this picture!
© Silvio Azorin
© Silvio Azorin
Save this picture!
© Silvio Azorin
© Silvio Azorin

The Miyuan hotel not only aims to accommodate guests under a climate of nature and comfort, but to take them to a reflection that leads to a reconciliation between man and nature.

Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Anhui, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
JAXDA
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels China
Cite: "Miyuan Boutique Hotel / JAXDA" 14 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928218/miyuan-boutique-hotel-jaxda/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Amey Kandalgaonkar

安徽月亮湾觅源酒店 / JAXDA

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream