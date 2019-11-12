World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Comte/Meuwly
  6. 2019
  7. The Permanent Weekend House / Comte/Meuwly

The Permanent Weekend House / Comte/Meuwly

Save this project
The Permanent Weekend House / Comte/Meuwly
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Comte/Meuwly
Courtesy of Comte/Meuwly

Courtesy of Comte/Meuwly Courtesy of Comte/Meuwly Courtesy of Comte/Meuwly Courtesy of Comte/Meuwly + 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Geneva, Switzerland
  • Architects: Comte/Meuwly
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 140.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: EGM, Gachet, Lanthmann Constructuon Bois, Reynobond

  • Lead Architects

    Adrien Comte, Adrien Meuwly
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Comte/Meuwly
Courtesy of Comte/Meuwly

Text description provided by the architects. The Permanent Weekend House is an extension to a relic of the bourgeois style chalet, built in 1910, on a very long and narrow plot, in a beautiful garden outside of the city of Geneva. One of these idyllic prefabricated wooden structures, placed in a bubble of peacefulness away from the center’s frenzy. Yet, over the last century, the growing city and related industries have slowly merged with the suburban periphery where the weekend house was built. A major train track on the south planes regularly flying overdue to the proximity of the airport, the cantonal oil reserve at the end of the street, a bunch of industries, large sports fields, and of course, a huge shopping mall.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Comte/Meuwly
Courtesy of Comte/Meuwly

The Permanent Weekend House intends to extract and reinforce the essence of the situation it currently finds itself in: a thin, long structure, extruding the main existing living room through the greenery, a single and long space incorporating different functions in the core of the garden, an enfilade of different programmatic places.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The thinness of the house allows its interpenetration with the garden; with all windows that can be completely opened, creating a kind of covered space in the greenery. In the Permanent Weekend House, the blurriness between inside and outside is reinforced by the facade’s regular succession of glass and aluminum planes, merging the new structure within the garden.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Comte/Meuwly
Courtesy of Comte/Meuwly

Whereas the original weekend house typology was promoting long sunny afternoons in the garden in front of the chalet, the permanent weekend house should allow one to live in the garden during the entire year.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Comte/Meuwly
Courtesy of Comte/Meuwly

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Comte/Meuwly
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Switzerland
Cite: "The Permanent Weekend House / Comte/Meuwly" 12 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928199/the-permanent-weekend-house-comte-meuwly/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream