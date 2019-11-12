Avaré House / Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planejamento

+ 26

Lead Architect Sergio Sampaio

Landscaping Sergio Sampaio

Consultants Miguel Maratá

Collaborators Crosslam Brasil

More Specs

Less Specs

Concept

Avaré House occupies the upper part of a sloping strip of land that borders the Jurumirim Dam, 300km from the state capital.

The project is defined by the domestic and landscape scales. The first is defined by a metallic gray prism, while the second is represented by a lightweight curved wood roof (MLC).

Privacy and extroversion coexist in this project; The concept consists in the creation of a gazebo platform facing the dam occupied by the terrace and pool where is defined the quota of implantation of the house on the topography site. Under this concrete platform are the boathouse, warehouse and engine room. Transverse to this viewing platform is a prismatic volume of 8.00 x 35.00, raised to 60cm from the natural ground, which configures the interiors of the house (living room, kitchen and bedrooms) distributed in a modular plan.

Comfort and Innovation

The materials specified for the construction were choosed to obtain the best performance of the environments in terms of thermal-acoustic insulation and, simultaneously, visually express the technical solutions employed and highlight the materiality of the components as an architectural value element. The construction is structured in CLT (Cross Laminated Timber) wood panels whose modulation of the pieces (1.25 x 2.80) defined the configuration of the interior spaces.

Natural light and cross ventilation are ensured through crystal domus in the bathrooms and large openings framed by sliding aluminum frames and laminated glass with colorless reflective film. The four faces of the prism are lined with ventilated facades that contribute to the thermal-acoustic insulation of the house and humidity control.

The electrical and hydraulic installations pass between the ceiling and the roof slab made of wood frame with plywood under TPO thermoplastic blanket. Cabling plumbing and piping are concentrated in maintenance shafts distributed equidistantly throughout the house.

In order to protect the terrace and living room from the northwestern excessive sunstroke and shelter it from the rains, a 26-meter-long arched roof made of MLC (glued laminated wood) covered with gray TPO thermoplastic blanket over metal tiles. This protagonist element of the composition emerges on the south face, where the social access and car shelter are located, advances over the house and ends in an eave at 5.50 meters in alignment of the projection of the pool, across the prism to the northwest. . The large arched roof rests on only four delicate trapezoidal concrete pillars; two on one side of the prism and two on the other; that distribute the loads directly to the foundations. Steel bracing braces and joint reinforcements are apparent and add expression to the sophisticated structural logic of the construction.

Sustainability

The project was design and planned under the premises of making the construction processes more efficient to minimize the environmental impact. The construction was built in two work fronts:

1 - Earthmovings, drainage, water and sanitary connections and execution of reinforced concrete structures on site using local labor.

2 - Production of industrialized components (CLT panels, MLC beams, aluminum frames and ventilated façade trays) in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. Transport and assembly (10 days) done by truck and specialized assemblers who secured all structures and seals with tongue and bolt systems.

Modularization of the design through composition elements, predominant use of renewable matrix components (wood), lightweight structures and easily transportable has optimized construction time and drastically reduced water consumption, garbage and material waste. In addition, the work planning and adoption of innovative processes promoted the technical qualification of local labor and suppliers during the monitoring of the building.

The thermal insulation properties of wood, plenty of ventilation and natural light, ventilated facades, garden roof over thermoplastic blanket and solar panels for water heating ensure the environmental comfort of the home while reducing energy costs for the use of artificial light and air conditioning make it more eco-efficient to use.