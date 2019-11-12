World
Bridge-Pavilion / SpaceStation

Bridge-Pavilion / SpaceStation

© Weiqi Jin © Weiqi Jin © Weiqi Jin © Weiqi Jin + 39

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museums & Exhibit  · 
Weihai, China

  • Lead Architects

    Ling Li, Zheng Wang, Jiutai Li

  • Design Team

    Chen Feng, Fang Lu, Lili Xu, Huiqin Liao, Chenyang Di

  • Strategist

    Jiutai Li

  • Site architect of Party A

    Hanyu Shi

  • Structure design

    Duomin Wang, Bin Ma

  • Electrical Engineering

    Tianxiong Yan

  • Water Supply and Drainage Engineering

    Sha Zhang

  • Architectural Drawing

    Weihai Architectual Design Institute Co. Ltd

  • Interior Drawing

    Mengmeng Yang

  • Construction

    Weihai Construction Group Co. Ltd

  • HVAC Engineering

    Daibing Wang

  • Client

    Weihai Design Valley Co. Ltd
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

“Bridge” is a floating passage to get by, and “Pavilion” is a space to stay and serves as an observation point.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

In order to make the completed Bridge-pavilion more like an abstract building with a hipped roof floating in the landscape, how to realize a 42-meter span without any trace and hide all the equipment and pipelines had become the focus of collaborative design of architecture, structure and equipment professions.

In the final structural plan, the steel-concrete composite system was selected. The piers on both sides are concrete columns with 1.2m x 2.5m section, and a beam with a width of 0.6m and a height of 2.2m is used as the main beam to realize the span. The core of the main beam is H-shaped steel wrapped with reinforced concrete. On both sides are a series of triangular overhung secondary beams perpendicular to the main one. The floor is suspended on the secondary beams through the tensile steel columns. In order to balance the bending moment in the middle of the main beam, a row of grounding tensile columns is placed at both outer sides of the piers.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The advantage of this structural system is that the main beam and all the equipment and pipelines can be concealed in the interior of the hipped roof, while only few tensile steel columns of small section will be exposed in the main space. In this way, the central hall on the middle bridge deck can be very transparent.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The indoor unit and air duct of the air conditioner are arranged in the gap between the secondary beams, while the outdoor unit is arranged in the equipment room at both ends of the volume. The exterior of the equipment room is covered with white perforated aluminum plates.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

In order to reduce the visual size of the frame of the floor-to-ceiling windows, no openable window sash is set in the central hall, and the natural ventilation and smoke exhaust are realized by the skylight on the top that can be electrically opened.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Project location

Address: Design Valley, Wendeng District, Weihai, China

About this office
SpaceStation
Office

