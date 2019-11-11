Stirrup House / Olson Kundig

World
© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

© Aaron Leitz © Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider © Aaron Leitz + 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Ketchum, United States
  • Architects: Olson Kundig
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 601.3 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2015
  • Photographs Photographs: Aaron Leitz, Benjamin Benschneider
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: -, Adobe, AutoDesk, Bluebeam, Caesarstone, Fleetwood Kona, Lucas Design Associates, Tom Kundig Collection

  • Design Team

    Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal; Edward Lalonde, Project Manager; Jamie Slagel, Project Architect

  • Civil Engineer

    Galena Engineering

  • Structural Engineer

    Grid Engineer

  • Landscape

    Ben Young

  • Lighting Design - Consultants

    O- Lighting

  • General Contractor - Collaborators

    Elias Construction

  • Interior Design - Collaborators

    Lucas Design Associates
© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

Text description provided by the architects. This 6,500-square-foot home, which sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in Ketchum, Idaho between Bald Mountain and Dollar Mountain, was designed around the client’s collection of contemporary art alongside commanding mountain views. Throughout the home, windows frame views of exterior artworks against the forested landscape beyond.

© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider
Main Level Plan
Main Level Plan
© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

Based on a Latin cross plan, this steel-and-wood-clad home consists of two main forms. The primary form contains the entry foyer and the open plan kitchen, dining, and living areas, along with two guest rooms below and two offices above on the second level. The secondary form completes the “T”-shaped plan, its steel-and-glass entry vestibule and glass-box master suite acting as the yin to the yang of the main house.

© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

Entering the house, a double-height foyer with a large art wall showcases a favorite painting by Lawrence Fodor titled Rain Forest, establishing the home’s dual emphasis on art and nature. An adjacent wall features pages from an art book published by the owner called Speak for the Trees, the individually framed images recalling in miniature the framed landscape views found throughout the home. An interior palette of exposed steel, concrete and wood support the prominence of the owner’s curated art collection.

© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider
Section Looking North
Section Looking North
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

In the living area, a panel-formed concrete fireplace anchors the space inside, while also serving the exterior deck just outside, which floats out above the landscape. A second private, walled-in courtyard extending from the master suite allows residents to engage with the outdoors throughout the seasons. Art merges with nature even in the home’s exterior spaces, where several sculptural and two-dimensional artworks are installed.

© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

Project gallery

About this office
Olson Kundig
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Stirrup House / Olson Kundig" 11 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928092/stirrup-house-olson-kundig/> ISSN 0719-8884

