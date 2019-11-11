World
WAVE Residential Complex / GRAFT

WAVE Residential Complex / GRAFT

© BTTR GmbH

Apartments  · 
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: GRAFT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 16000.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: BTTR GmbH

  • Founding Partners

    Lars Krückeberg, Wolfram Putz, Thomas Willemeit

  • Project Design

    Marvin Bratke, Arne Wegner

  • Project Lead

    Annette Finke

  • Project Team

    Alexandra Bunescu, Evgenia Dimopoulou, Sven Fuchs, Clemens Hochreiter, Christine Huber, Javier Nieto Cano, Andrea Perle, Matthias Rümmele, Elena Suarez, Alexandra Tobescu, Maike Wienmeier, Anna Wittwer

  • Structural Planning

    Happold Ingenieurbüro GmbH

  • Landscape Architect

    KRE_TA – Landschaftsarchitektur I

  • Project Management

    Kolhof GmbH

  • Infrastructure

    niermann-consult, Behrendt Ingenieure GmbH

  • Lighting Design

    LICHT KUNST LICHT

  • Technical Planning

    Happold Ingenieurbüro GmbH

  • Building Physics

    ISRW - Institut für Schalltechnik, Raumakustik, Wärmeschutz Dr.-Ing. Klapdor GmbH

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    GUD. Ingenieure

  • Surveyor

    Bartels Vermessung

  • Site Supervision

    LeitWerk AG
© BTTR GmbH
© BTTR GmbH

Text description provided by the architects. The design for the ensemble provides public access to the riverside zone along the Spree. “Wave” not only incorporates the waterfront path but also orients the building to the south overlooking the water with spacious courtyard gardens and yacht-like balconies. By facing out over the water towards the iconic “Molecule Men” landmark, it avoids the typical inward-looking hermetic privacy of many projects. At its centre, the riverside path widens to form a small square together with gardens and a jetty alongside the Spreepromenade.

© BTTR GmbH
© BTTR GmbH

By not building along the waterfront and pairing the inner side wings, the two buildings form a continuous architectural figure. The elongated facade frontage ensures that each apartment has a view over the water and sun from the south. The soft curving lines of the south-facing elevation give the facade a sculptural, eroded amorphous figure that echoes the narrative qualities of its waterside location in the building’s fluid architectural form. The design of the ensemble springs from this conceptual idea as well as its accommodation of the social requirements of the neighbourhood.

© BTTR GmbH
© BTTR GmbH

The north-facing elevation presents a contrasting facade to the urban grain of the quarter that picks up the clear rectangular geometry of the turn-of-the-century Gründerzeit buildings along the Stralauer Allee. Bay windows to the north enhance the apartments’ floor plans and afford views of Berlin’s iconic Fernsehturm. The resulting geometric articulation of the facade mediates between the urban street facade and the open, sculptural quality of the waterfront.

Floor plan
Floor plan

The two residential buildings incorporate a range of apartment types and sizes to create a stimulating and diverse social mix appropriate to the potential target groups and the location. Alongside studio and 11⁄2 room apartments at sizes of 27 m2 to 40 m2, there are also 2-5 room apartments with floor areas ranging from 44 m2 to 156 m2. Apartments with private gardens are located on the mezzanine level, with luxury 206 to 296 m2 penthouses with own private roof gardens on the top floor. The majority of apartments have bay windows and balconies facing in different directions.

© BTTR GmbH
© BTTR GmbH

The roof is conceived as a “fifth facade” for communal use with rooftop allotment gardens, terraces and playgrounds for both public and private-communal activities. The green courtyard gardens in the communal forecourt adjoining the waterside promenade create an open, green space in the heart of the city in which residents and neighbours can come together.

Project location

Address: Stralauer Allee 13, 10245 Berlin, Germany

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Germany
Cite: "WAVE Residential Complex / GRAFT" 11 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928063/wave-residential-complex-graft/> ISSN 0719-8884

