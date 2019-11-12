SPACE10 Opens New Research and Design Lab in India

SPACE10 has opened a new research and design lab in Delhi, India. The opening aims to create a collaborative platform where experts, creatives and specialists in multiple fields can meet, experiment, and prototype solutions for everyday life. The new lab opens inside Chhatarpur's Dhan Mill Compound in South Delhi.

SPACE10 Delhi will host a public program - presenting everything from community talks and exhibitions to workshops and rapid prototyping. The aim is to gather local designers, technologists, artists, architects, academics, entrepreneurs and activists under one roof to explore and discuss how design and emerging technologies can create a better everyday life for people and planet. Located in an up and coming area for emerging design studios, artists, creatives and young professionals, Delhi’s new creative hub opens on November 22, 2019 and will run till April 15, 2020.

As Kaave Pour, Managing Director of SPACE10 said, "We want to invite people in, gain new knowledge and perspectives, and engage forward-thinking partners in exploring, designing and testing sustainable solutions that enable more people to live a better everyday life, wherever they are. We hope SPACE10 Delhi ignite ideas, perspectives and solutions that wouldn’t have been possible anywhere else."

SPACE10 Delhi is a non-for-profit platform, open to the public, where diverse talents can meet, share and play. The program explores everything from digital fabrication and open source design to clean energy solutions and augmented reality. SPACE10 Delhi will also host residencies and collaborate with a myriad of partners - both local and international. SPACE10 Delhi will open with a 2-day launch event on November 22 and November 23 - marking the four year anniversary of SPACE10.

News via SPACE10