Cuon n’ Roll Restaurant / Le House

Lead Architects Le Hung Trong

Design Team Arch. Le Hung Trong, Tran Nhat Phi, Au Phuc Thien

Clients Cuon n Roll Viet Nam

Engineering Vo Van Ly

"Nang Mai" Garden - is the name that we cherished for this project. A Vietnamese restaurant specialize in rolled foods, with the motto of "Fresh from the farm to the dining table", we want to turn the space cuisine into a colorful garden. Green, yellow and white are cleverly mixed like a green vegetation under the golden rays of sunlight that go through white garden houses with many patterns.

The iron flower modules combined together to create a wonderful partition system that is so private and comfortable. The materials we use are almost all basic and simple types right now, extremely easy to construct what is needed for a situation with tight deadlines. But we don't miss out on the most expensive details such as the reception desk which is meticulously matched from hand-painted on ceramic bricks and that picture recreated the types of vegetables is grown on the farm by the art of antique painting.

In everybody's imagination, they think the building look like a miniature garden house in which there are many interesting things from nature. And we think that is absolutely true because the sunny garden always knows how to get highlight in the noisy city where is filled with noise pollution. When dirty food is becoming a great danger that never ceases, this small contribute will helps people understand eating healthy that made from raw materials and we hope the community health are originated in this small place.