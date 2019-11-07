Shortlist Announced for the Architectural Photography Awards 2019
The Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology, Lisbon, Portugal by Amanda Levete shot by Inge Schuster. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
The
Architectural Photography Awards 2019 has revealed its shortlisted images under 6 categories: Exterior, Interior, Sense of Place, Buildings in Use, Mobile, and Portfolio. Sponsored by Sto and supported by the World Architecture Festival (WAF), this year’s lineup was selected from nearly 2000 entries from 42 countries.
In its eighth year, The Architectural
Photography Awards “ highlights the expertise of architectural photography and aims to focus on the skill and creativity of the photographer”. For each one of the 6 categories, 4 entries were chosen to be part of the shortlist. The Mobile category had a theme focused on Shelter, and the Portfolio category had a theme that revolved around Social Housing.
The photographs will be exhibited at
WAF in Amsterdam from 4th - 6th December where visitors can vote for the winners, which will be announced during the WAF Gala Dinner on Friday 6th December. The public vote for the Mobile category is open until 12 pm on Friday 6th December. This year, judges were asked to look beyond the architecture, consider the composition, use of scale and the photographers’ sensitivity to the atmosphere. Read on to discover the 4 selected images from each category. Exterior Category
Generali Tower, Milan, Italy by Zaha Hadid shot by Marco Tagliarino. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Guardian Art Center, Beijing, China by Büro Ole Scheeren shot by Aurelien Chen. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
China Resources Headquarters, Shenzhen, China by Kohn Pedersen Fox shot by Su Zhewei. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
The Twist Museum, Kistefos Sculpture Park, Jevnaker, Norway by Bjarke Ingels Group shot by Laurian Ghinitoiu. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Interior Category
The reflection of the main hall in a glass case at the Victoria & Albert Museum, London shot by Thomas Knowles. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Grundtvig's Church, Copenhagen, Denmark by Peder Jensen-Klint shot by Joris Hoogstede. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Grundtvig's Church, Copenhagen, Denmark by Peder Jensen-Klint shot by Joris Hoogstede. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Hill of the Buddha, Makomanai Takino Cemetery Sapporo, Japan by Tadao Ando shot by Vincent Wu. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Sense of Place Category
The Twist Museum, Kistefos Sculpture Park, Jevnaker, Norway by Bjarke Ingels Group shot by Laurian Ghinitoiu. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
The Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology, Lisbon, Portugal by Amanda Levete shot by Inge Schuster. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Housing in Irkutsk, Russia shot by Ma ChengRong. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Aerial view of the Camp Adventure Observation Tower, Gisselfeld Klosters Forest, Denmark by EFFEKT shot by Marco de Groot. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Buildings in Use Category
An office building in Tokyo, Japan shot by Yi-Hsien Lee. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
The Schmela Haus, Dusseldorf, Germany by Aldo van Eyck shot by Mohammad Almudhhi. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania by 51N4E shot by Laurian Ghinitoiu. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
The Vessel, New York City, USA by Heatherwick Studio shot by Joan Muñoz Arango. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Portfolio Category
Bairro da Bouça, Porto, Portugal by Álvaro Siza Vieira shot by Claire Tucker. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Pingdingshan Farmhouse, Pingdingshan, Henang, China by TJAD Original Design Studio shot by Zhang Yong. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Social housing in Cuba shot by Inge Schuster. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
GHI transformation project - part of the' Cité du Grand Parc' in Bordeaux, France by Lacaton & Vassal, Druot, Hutin shot by Laurian Ghinitoiu. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Mobile Category
Seoul City Wall Visitor Pavilion, Seoul, Korea by Jo Jinman Architects shot by Jim Kostecky. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Hill of the Buddha, Makomanai Takino Cemetery Sapporo, Japan by Tadao Ando shot by Vincent Wu. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Napavilions, Xi'an, China by Geoffrey von Oeyen shot by Tan Xiao. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019
Bathing Pavilion Tossols-Basil, Olot, Spain by RCR Arquitectes shot by Tzu Chin Yu. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Photography Awards 2019