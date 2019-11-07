World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter
  6. 2018
  7. Risbakken Small Town House / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter

Risbakken Small Town House / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter

Risbakken Small Town House / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter

© Knut Folstad

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses Interiors  · 
Stavanger, Norway

  • Clients

    Nina Knudsen
© Knut Folstad
© Knut Folstad

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation and extension of 150 years old timber house in the center of Stavanger city. The timber walls were preserved, even though they once had been charred by fire. The burned surface is retained to give character to the interiors. The architect-designed genuine moldings for the house.

© Knut Folstad
© Knut Folstad

This was done to reinforce the history of the house as an important part of the decor. Brand new roof construction in solid pine. The kitchen and living room is floored with solid pine from Dinesen. Kitchen décor performed by Vågane Viste.

© Knut Folstad
© Knut Folstad
Sections
Sections
© Knut Folstad
© Knut Folstad

Inner walls, wardrobes and kitchen décor are covered with teak plywood. All timber walls have got extra insulation, new historic windows and pinewood planks on the outside. Excellent carpentry work by HøieUeland.

© Knut Folstad
© Knut Folstad

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Norway
Cite: "Risbakken Small Town House / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter" 07 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927891/risbakken-small-town-house-hoem-plus-folstad-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

