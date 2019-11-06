CUMULUS to Design Romania’s National Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Romanian architecture office CUMULUS, won the first prize in the solutions contest to design Romania’s National Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020. Entitled “New Nature”, the sensory experience will focus on the importance of natural elements.

With a concept that revolves around nature, the 1500-square-meter pavilion and the exhibition will enhance the experience of the visitors by working on their senses and perceptions. In fact, the use of tactile finishes such as ceramics, terrazzo, felt and wood will help achieve this purpose.

Furthermore, the project underlines specifically water resources, one of the most debatable topics worldwide. Actually the pavilion lies on a water mirror, to announce the natural element that is to be found in the interior. Putting in place four arches that symbolize the four pillars of Romania: nature, tradition, education and technology, the project is a reflection of the country’s convictions.

We find ourselves and the planet in a very fragile equilibrium that cannot be sustained any longer. Therefore, an urgent revision is necessary in order to reconnect, rethink and recreate our future. We have named this approach of finding a new valuable equilibrium – New Nature. -- CUMULUS

Expo Dubai 2020, held from the 20th of October 2020 to the 10th of April 2021, revolves around the theme of "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future". The worldwide exhibition aims to create global collaborations that will inspire future generations to develop partnerships between organizations, business sectors, and geographical locations, as well as to better address the needs of t changing world.

Romania picked the sustainability sub-theme in order to develop the concept of its pavilion. The intention of the competition, the solutions contest, was to choose the best proposal for envisioning and creating Romania’s National Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in order to assign the design and curatorial contract.

The ground floor hosts a welcoming area, the exhibition of water springs in Romania with the H2RO water-bar and a performance area. Permanent exhibitions will be displayed at the first floor whereas the second floor is dedicated to business meetings. The structural elements and construction materials are designed to allow for disassembly and repatriation. At the end of the International Expo, the pavilion will become a museum dedicated to children, under the name “New nature” – the same concept that defines its presence in Dubai. The relocated space would become a center for experiments and learning for the youth. -- CUMULUS