World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Spain
  5. ELE Arkitektura
  6. 2018
  7. Rehabilitation of the Kurutziaga School / ELE Arkitektura + Jesus Angel Landia Arquitecto

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Rehabilitation of the Kurutziaga School / ELE Arkitektura + Jesus Angel Landia Arquitecto

Save this project
Rehabilitation of the Kurutziaga School / ELE Arkitektura + Jesus Angel Landia Arquitecto

© Aitor Estevez © Aitor Estevez © Aitor Estevez © Aitor Estevez + 31

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Extension  · 
Durango, Spain

  • Lead Architects

    Eduardo Landia, Jesus Angel Landia

  • Design Team

    Eduardo Landia, Jesus Angel Landia, Eloi Landia

  • Clients

More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Aitor Estevez
© Aitor Estevez

Text description provided by the architects. The contest consisted of energetically rehabilitating and programmatically reorganizing the preschool building, in order to adapt it to the new pedagogical method that is being implanted in the center.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Estevez
© Aitor Estevez

The original building of 1974 by architects Arechavaleta and Uriarte, is composed of large linear skylights oriented to the east and organized in a stepped volumetry. The interior space was structured by a large central nave in double height and several classrooms of 45 m2 in the east wing (1 height) and west wing (2 floors). The building, of great architectural value, was too compartmentalized to adapt to the new pedagogical system and presented problems of thermal and acoustic comfort.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Constructive section
Constructive section

The project had to combine the creation of big open multifunctional spaces, with classic classrooms that responded to the demands imposed by the inforced education laws (1 classroom for every 25 students, 50 m2 classrooms ...).

Save this picture!
© Aitor Estevez
© Aitor Estevez
Save this picture!
© Aitor Estevez
© Aitor Estevez

The intervention consisted of designing some multifunctional objects, which, due to their placement and the elements they incorporate, are able to structure and divide the space, satisfying specific requirements in each area.

Each element has been treated as a piece of furniture capable of incorporating several functional responses. In this way, the fixed divisions, composed of see through screens, turn into the lockers of each student. The stands are at the same time cupboards. The workshop / toilet volumes serve as support for 8 mobile partitions that allow dozens of spatial configurations.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Estevez
© Aitor Estevez

The material strategy consisted in the creation of a large neutral and white container where the objects made of laminated pine wood and birch plywood are inserted. An atmosphere that optimizes natural lighting and the feeling of shelter and tranquility has been sought.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Durango, Bizkaia, Basque Country, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ELE Arkitektura
Office
Jesus Angel Landia Arquitecto
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Refurbishment Renovation Extension Spain
Cite: "Rehabilitation of the Kurutziaga School / ELE Arkitektura + Jesus Angel Landia Arquitecto" [Rehabilitación y ampliación de la escuela Kurutziaga / ELE Arkitektura + Jesus Angel Landia Arquitecto] 08 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927848/rehabilitation-of-the-kurutziaga-school-ele-arkitektura-plus-jesus-angel-landia-arquitecto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream