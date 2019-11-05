World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. France
  5. MU Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Media Center, Agora and Municipal Archives / MU Architects

Media Center, Agora and Municipal Archives / MU Architects

Save this project
Media Center, Agora and Municipal Archives / MU Architects

© David Foessel © David Foessel © David Foessel © David Foessel + 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Library  · 
Épernon, France
  • Architects: MU Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: David Foessel

  • Lead Architects

    Maïra Caldoncelli-Vidal, Ludovic Malbet, Grégoire Dubreux

  • Client

    City of Epernon

  • Landscape

    AC&T Paysage

  • Collaborators

    Marc Vallet (sceno)
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Text description provided by the architects. On the boardwalk that connects the medieval part of the city to the modern city center, the humble Media center stares at the horizon. Everyone is invited to enter this resourceful space open onto the exterior.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The Media center’s founding element is the landscape in which it is inserted. Placed on a frequently flooded ground, the plan is therefore raised on stilts. The modulations of the concrete screed, which covers the ground, calls upon the passerby, nests the spectator in the agora and raises the gaze towards the horizon.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Reception and consultation areas are inserted in a glass box bathed in sunlight. Two patios have been landscaped in order to bring the vegetation into the interior spaces: an airlock allows the visitor to briefly escape to an interior landscape. On the ceiling, a stretched canvas with the regional heritage patterns (public art project) punctuates the spaces.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

By taking the wood path that leads to the city, under the awnings, the Media center floats like a lantern between two shores.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 11 Avenue de la Prairie, 28230 Épernon, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MU Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library France
Cite: "Media Center, Agora and Municipal Archives / MU Architects" 05 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927779/media-center-agora-and-municipal-archives-mu-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream