World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. arbol
  6. 2019
  7. House in Ohasu / arbol

House in Ohasu / arbol

Save this project
House in Ohasu / arbol

© Yasunori Shimomura © Yasunori Shimomura © Yasunori Shimomura © Yasunori Shimomura + 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Japan
  • Architects: arbol
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 60.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Yasunori Shimomura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Panasonic, Sanwacompany, Toto

  • Lead Architect

    Yousaku Tsutsumi

  • Design Team

    arbol, Pierre Le Fur

  • Implementation Design

    arbol / Yuko Inoue / arhifto / Miyamoto Yoshikuni construction design firm

  • Site supervision

    arbol / Yuko Inoue

  • Engineering

    Iwatsuru corporation

  • Landscape

    GREEN SPACE
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yasunori Shimomura
© Yasunori Shimomura

Text description provided by the architects. A house with arches and 2 courtyards in the hybridization of cultures and influences. At the start of the design process, the request of the client was clear, they preferred “Singapore’s Peranakan architectural features”, in other words, an extraordinary atmosphere for the house, and furthermore they had a clear image of room location, and façade. For this reason, at first, taking Peranakan architectural elements into the design, creating a plan which the client requested, in spite of this approach, the distance from the real taste of the client request got expanded.

Save this picture!
© Yasunori Shimomura
© Yasunori Shimomura

Therefore, the concept was created in a way that the Peranakan architectural pilotis element is incorporated with Japanese-style row houses. The Peranakan architecture features a landscape as an arcade, by connecting the front space of porches of buildings and the sidewall arches together in a row.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

 The size of the arches varies rhythmically, and to the back of the house, its layers are overlapped, this setting makes the shadows in the space, adding depth to the whole house image. Inside the rooms, there is a sense of expectation as if passing through the pilotis of Peranakan architecture, space where one can feel the connection with the outside, the design which is as if cutting a part of arches produces a sense of openness with this efficient visual effect.

Save this picture!
© Yasunori Shimomura
© Yasunori Shimomura

As for the space structure with the outside, the house is built in a maximum building coverage ratio like a row house, and a front yard and a courtyard are set inside. These yards connect softly between the outside space and the private inside space, a sense of openness going through vertically from the sky, feeling the natural sunlight along with seasons and time, which in effect, creates a profound openness and moves.  In addition, the exterior walls consisting of the façade and the courtyard let the wind through the gaps in the feet because of the cantilever.

Save this picture!
© Yasunori Shimomura
© Yasunori Shimomura

Regarding interior ventilation and heat insulation, by the concept that wishing the residents and the building would be equally healthy, the walls and the ceiling are made in a natural material, plaster-oriented finish, having the high effect of adjustment, enjoying the taste of materials at the same time. As for the heat insulation, wooden sprayed insulation is chosen, the sash is created with multi-layered glass (partly using vacuum glass) to improve thermal insulation performance. Plus, the second type of ventilation system is selected, which removes impurities from the outside air through a filter, this enables clean air to circulate through to every corner of the house.

Save this picture!
© Yasunori Shimomura
© Yasunori Shimomura

 This plan was created by cutting and rebuilding an aged adjacent row house. This house was reborn by reinterpreted exotic architectural elements arches, the front yard, and the courtyard. Light, wind and the daily changes of the seasons can be felt firmly in this house. A comfortable daily life would be spent by the residents, adding an essence of simple but exotic elements, and hoping this environment would cherish their hearts richly.

Save this picture!
© Yasunori Shimomura
© Yasunori Shimomura

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
arbol
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House in Ohasu / arbol" 04 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927772/house-in-ohasu-arbol/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream