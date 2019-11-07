“Architecture is about Human Experience”: Diego Cano-Lasso on Designing with Nature in Los Angeles

Save this picture! Second Home Hollywood. Image © Iwan Baan

Contemporary architecture is increasingly created as a product of the market. Human experience and natural systems are traded for convenience and the bottom dollar, resulting in buildings that become commodities rather than spaces for daily life. When architect Diego Cano-Lasso of SelgasCano set out to design the new Second Home in Los Angeles, he aimed to challenge the status quo. In doing so, he was part of creating one of the city’s most inspiring developments in recent memory.

The cofounders of Second Home, Rohan Silva and Sam Aldenton, worked with Diego and SelgasCano to finish the now-complete 90,000sqft outpost. Second Home purchased the four-acre property on the corner of North St. Andrews Place and De Longpre Avenue that connected to the 1964 colonial revival building by architect Paul Williams. In an exclusive interview with ArchDaily, Diego talks about his background, what it means to design with nature, and how Second Home Hollywood centers on human experience.

EB: Can you tell us a bit about your background and where your interest in architecture stems from?



DC: I come from a family of architects: my grandfather, my father and my uncles. I wanted to be just like my grandfather. I started studying architecture in Madrid, and ended up studying in many different cities as I explored what it is I wanted. I moved to London at one point, and then eventually I applied to study at SCI-Arc in Los Angeles. That’s how I came here, and I’ve come to love the city.

EB: As you’ve moved around and had the opportunity to work in many different cities, I’m working if you could touch on how this project in Hollywood is different than Second Home’s spaces in London or Lisbon?

DC: In the first two projects, they were existing buildings. So there were certain constraints you had to work with. Here, it was an empty lot that was in need of some love, in need of development. We had the room to spread out and create something different. In London and Lisbon we brought nature inside the building. Here, we brought the offices and spaces into the garden. You could say it's the same approach, but different technique.

EB: How did you find this site, and why here?

DC: Los Angeles is fortunate to have abundant open spaces. We spent some time driving around L.A., and when we visited this site, we knew it was the right one. It’s an area that’s changing, but also one that can benefit from some investment and development. It’s very central in the city. And there was also the existing project by Paul R. Williams, which was exactly the kind of space we were looking for, one that simply needed to be opened up and given a new life. Paul R. Williams was a great architect, and all the proportions are right, like the courtyard in the middle.

EB: The Second Home projects are filled with bright yellows and oranges, colors that have a warmth to them. What role did color play in this project?

DC: I don’t think there’s a singular color or set of colors that are always needed, or that we have to have. We see color as part of human experience. I remember at one point I went to buy new clothes at a store in Madrid, and I saw all these bright colors. And I asked myself, why are we afraid of color? Why are architects afraid of color? And it has become something that we are conscious about as we design. Broadly speaking, I think the public is very positive about color.

EB: How do you think architects and developers in American cities can learn from Second Home’s Hollywood project?

DC: To answer your question, I think you can look to mid-century Los Angeles architecture. There was an incredible inspiration and optimism there, a desire to create something new that was also open and embracing nature. It was human, something meant to be experienced. I think we need to look more closely at what we are creating and how it shapes our everyday lives. There is a disconnect between the process of design and the experience of people, between how projects are financed and regulated, versus the end goal. Nobody's really thinking about the user experience, it’s never really brought up in a meeting. That needs to change.

EB: What have you've learned over the process of making this a reality, and were there any surprises along the way as you brought it to life?

DC: Every project is full of surprises, and every project you learn. But one of the biggest lessons was understanding how to use plants as a building material. It was fantastic to bring all these plants here, to find them, to learn what was needed. We choose every plant, each individual one that is in the space you see today. I would certainly do it again, it was an incredible experience.

EB: What do you believe is the most important part of the Second Home project that other architects, designers and developers can learn from?

DC: Architecture is about human experience. Diverse groups of people come together in this space, in this Los Angeles garden, bumping into one another between pods and pathways. They are surrounded by nature in the center of the city, and we had the opportunity to bring new life to a historic building. All of this was done because we believe that human experience is the heart of architecture, and if we can bring people closer to each other and nature, then we can create better spaces for everyday life. Architects should not be afraid to speak up for the user, and in turn, they can make better cities where people want to work and live.