House in the Woods / WEYES Estudio

House in the Woods / WEYES Estudio

  Curated by Clara Ott
Sustainability 
Santiago, Mexico
  • Architects: WEYES Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 165.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: The Raws
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cuprum, Producto Artesanal

  • Lead Architects

    Chente Tapia, Moises Morales, Mariana Montoya

  • Design Team

    Adela Mortera, Axel Ochoa, Vania Ibarr

  • Landscaping / Collaborator

    Global Sustainable Solutions. José Borrani

  • Engineering

    CM Ingenierias y Estructuras. Roman Cuellar

  • Builder

    Sagal Grupo Constructor. SA de CV.
© The Raws
Text description provided by the architects. Single Family home consisting of 4 small pavilions, linked by exterior walkways, respectfully blended with the forest, covered by the treetops and floated off the ground.

© The Raws
Four small pavilions were guided by the trees and the topography to remain very silent, respectful of the environment. Wrapped in forest; covered by the treetops and floated off the ground. There are connections between them by light walkways, which improve the interior-exterior experience. The architecture and its users live in symbiosis with the forest; they become part of and supplement the natural micro-ecosystem.

© The Raws
You see a simple construction, without technical complications, with a lot of detail in the placement of its materials. There is a wide variety of apparent materials that will age with dignity over time and will blend with the surroundings.

© The Raws
General plan
General plan
© The Raws
We translated the love for nature and the original lifestyle of users into a "minimal footprint"; not to destroy natural contexts but to build in conjunction with them.

© The Raws
Section A-A'
Section A-A'
© The Raws
Minimum Footprint.
For energy, rather than producing, consume the minimum. For water consumption, use gravity and reduce usage. For rain, allow infiltration into subsoil and natural water streams avoiding erosion. For flora and fauna, integrate ourselves into their cycles. For substrate, regenerate what has been damaged by the human footprint. For the economic factor, solve from the most logical local resources. For lighting, take advantage of daylight and reduce night lighting consumption. For temperature control, traditional passive systems. For technology, focus communications and simplify everyday tasks. For useful life, recognize our environment. 

© The Raws
