Open Call: What Materials Should We Use to Build Better Cities?

Materials, products, and construction systems are constantly evolving and following new technologies, discoveries, and market trends. Today, within the framework of our Monthly Topic “Innovation” we wonder: what products or materials could we use so that our projects make relevant contributions to the way we are inhabiting our planet?

This is an invitation to architects and designers, researchers, students, manufacturers and distributors to share with us brief information about an innovative product or material that could help us build healthy and socially equal projects improving the quality of urban life around the world. We want to learn and publish about innovation in the construction and architecture industry around the world, whether it is by re-using or creating new materials, advanced manufacturing techniques, or new ways to contribute to environmental quality and social sustainability.

Send us your suggestions through the following form: