World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United States
  5. John Ronan Architects
  6. 2019
  7. Independence Library and Apartments / John Ronan Architects

Independence Library and Apartments / John Ronan Architects

Save this project
Independence Library and Apartments / John Ronan Architects
Save this picture!
© James Florio
© James Florio

© James Florio © James Florio © James Florio © James Florio + 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sustainability  · 
Chicago, United States
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project John Ronan Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    60000.0 ft2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    James Florio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    ALPOLIC, Centria Econolap, Centria Metal Wrap, Gate Precast, PITTCO, TRACO

  • Lead Architects

    John Ronan FAIA

  • Project Team

    John Ronan FAIA, Principal and Lead Designer; Marcin Szef, Project Architect; Andre Akins; Danielle Beaulieu AIA LEED GA; Sam Park AIA; Eric Cheng; John Kerner AIA; Courtney Arabea; Laura Gomez Hernandez; Will Corcoran AIA, Wenda Wei

  • Developer

    Evergreen Real Estate Group

  • Contractor

    Leopardo Companies

  • Civil

    Terra Engineering

  • Landscape

    Terra Engineering

  • Structural

    Thornton Tomasetti

  • Acoustician

    Shiner Acoustics, LLC

  • MEP/FP

    dbHMS

  • Lighting

    dbHMS

  • LEED

    dbHMS
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© James Florio
© James Florio

Text description provided by the architects. This hybrid library/affordable housing project in Chicago combines a 16,000 square foot branch library with a 44-unit affordable apartment complex for seniors. The two-story library element is slid forward on the site to the street to foreground its public nature, while the residential block, which hovers above, is set back from the street.

Save this picture!
© James Florio
© James Florio

The two-story library supports reading and learning areas for all age groups, as well as a large community multi-purpose room which supports public lectures, gatherings and events. The second floor of the library extends out over the covered parking to form a park-like terrace space serving as an outdoor amenity space for residents as well as occasional library use.

Save this picture!
© James Florio
© James Florio
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan - library
Ground floor plan - library
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B
Save this picture!
© James Florio
© James Florio

All apartments feature brightly-colored balconies recessed into the façade speak to individuality amidst the collective, enabling residents to identify their house from the street in a conscious attempt to transcend the brutal pragmatism which has characterized Chicago’s past efforts in this area.

Save this picture!
© James Florio
© James Florio

Sustainable design elements include green roof, storm water management, daylighting and passive ventilation.

Save this picture!
© James Florio
© James Florio
Save this picture!
© James Florio
© James Florio

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
John Ronan Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Cultural Architecture Library Sustainability United States
Cite: "Independence Library and Apartments / John Ronan Architects" 01 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927467/independence-library-and-apartments-john-ronan-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream