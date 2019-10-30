World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Italy
  5. Plasma Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Strata Hotel Continuous Extension / Plasma Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Strata Hotel Continuous Extension / Plasma Studio

Save this project
Strata Hotel Continuous Extension / Plasma Studio

© Hertha Hurnaus © Hertha Hurnaus © Hertha Hurnaus © Hertha Hurnaus + 39

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Extension  · 
Sesto, Italy
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Plasma Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    1110.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Hertha Hurnaus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Admonter, Adobe, Arper, AutoDesk, Egoluce, Fabbian, Fermob, Findeisen Nadelvlies, Louis Poulsen, Muuto, Nemo, Robert McNeel & Associates, prostoria

  • Lead Architect

    Ulla Hell

  • Design Team

    Peter K. Pichler, Micol Fronza

  • Clients

    Christoph Rainer

  • Engineering

    Dr. Eng. Andreas Erlacher

  • Landscape

    Plasma Studio

  • Construction Company

    Dravus S.r.l. (Construction + Wood Construction)

  • Glasses

    Heiss Fensterbau GMBH

  • Doors

    Gruber OHG SNC

  • Carpenter

    ERLACHER Srl

  • Cold Floors (like resins)

    MOLING Srl. unip.

  • Warm Floors (like wood, carpet)

    Seeber srl

  • Sofas, Chairs

    STERNBACH WOHNEN

  • Lighting

    Due Effe Illuminazione srl
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

Text description provided by the architects. Strata Hotel was completed in 2007: a subtle volume of horizontal wooden larch sticks that peel off the building, run over it and seem to grow out of the surrounding topography. In 2014, to the neighboring Residence Alma, a guesthouse built in the 1960s got rid of an underused pitched roof, a previously non-existent vertical circulation and the dwelling for the host family were added.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus
Save this picture!
Floor Plan - All Together
Floor Plan - All Together
Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

Due to the immediate neighborhood of the Strata Hotel, the theme of the wooden stick was readopted: this time, two bands follow the geometrically complex volume, pushing behind and over the white existing cube and joining with the surrounding topography. The interiors benefit from differentiated external spaces, which open up between the building volume and the wooden sticks, light openings provide panoramic views and bring the sky deep inside the building - a variation on the theme.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

In 2018, the building was again extended by 9 generous suites for family vacations and communal areas: the very steep slope was unfolded and a new volume was positioned behind the existing one and the addition of 2014. The theme of the wooden sticks was applied once more: starting again from the existing topography this time they did not un-fold into the roof surface but were designed to form the ceiling cover of the cantilevering entrance and parking area: the thematic conclusion of the Strata-Alma-Paramount Alma.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

The strategy of Strata and Paramount Alma is continuously followed-up: starting from the steep terrain, the larch wooden sticks peel off the volume, form covered outer spaces, are partially brought into the interior, then turn into the ceiling of the access and parking deck to create an atmospheric and thematically coherent space, which allows framed views into the surrounding mountain landscape. Coarse spray plaster, large floor to ceiling windows and the slightly faceted wooden strips define the external appearance.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus
Save this picture!
Section - Continuous Extension
Section - Continuous Extension
Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

The interiors are characterized by a strong relationship to the exterior: light and views are brought far into the interior space. Local larch wood is the prevailing material as well of the façade development as well for the interiors. In the interior, it combined with color codes, which vary depending on the floor. A generous sense of space and scenic views are the ingredients for holidays in the mountains beyond already seen chalet-chic.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 39030 Sesto, Bolzano, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Plasma Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Extension Italy
Cite: "Strata Hotel Continuous Extension / Plasma Studio" 30 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927384/strata-hotel-continuous-extension-plasma-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream