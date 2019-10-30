World
  7. Red Barn / Roger Ferris and Partners

Red Barn / Roger Ferris and Partners

Red Barn / Roger Ferris and Partners

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Westport, United States
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Roger Ferris and Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    2860.0 ft2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2015
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Paúl Rivera
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    AutoDesk, Swisspearl

  • Design Team

    Roger Ferris, Robert Marx, Myron Mirgorodsky, Brian Ridgeway, David Rooth

  • Clients

    Withheld

  • Structural Engineer

    Eckersley O’Callaghan & Partners

  • M/E/P Engineer

    Consulting Engineering Services

  • Civil Engineer

    Chappa + Paolini Engineers, LLC
Text description provided by the architects. Located in coastal Connecticut, the Red Barn is one of three RF+P designed structures on one estate. The property is comprised of Red Barn, Pool House and a primary residence.  

Top floor plan
Top floor plan
Cross section
Cross section

The Red Barn houses space for an artist on the first floor (a studio and workshop) as well as modern living accommodations on the second floor (a bedroom, bathroom, living and dining areas). The front door of the barn features a wall of windows that frames picturesque views of the LI sound.  

Programmatic flexibility is a major component of the Barn’s design, as the first floor is highly reconfigurable. In stark counterpoint to the traditionalism of the estate, the building houses its functions in minimalist, graphic efficiency as it reinterprets a common New England building form. A continuous rainscreen encloses the entire profile of the dwelling and seamlessly blends a large foldaway door that allows access to the expansive space below.

Project gallery

