M House / BAUM

Houses · Katsuyama, Japan Architects Authors of this architecture project BAUM

Area Area of this architecture project 108.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2017

Photographer Created with Sketch. MOv（モブ） 明直樹

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Duravit, Laufen, Panasonic , Toyo Kitchen

Lead Architect Daisuke Kishina

Text description provided by the architects. M house is a two storey-residence for a young couple and their son. The site, bounded on the north and south by a three storey-apartment building, is located in a traditional Japanese setting in Katsuyama, Fukui prefecture. Due to the strict local building regulation, BAUM design office realizes a geometric wooden-structure volume (mokuitabari) clad into cedar wood boards panels.

Despite the exterior design emphasizes a distinctive historical character of the area, the interior reflects a very simple and minimal aesthetic. The kitchen, living room and Japanese tatami room are arranged on the first floor. More privacy has been given to the bedrooms, placed on the upper floor.

LDK has been organized around a double-height living space to allow natural light to trickle in. “Natural element played a key role in the spatial configuration” explained the studio, which is led by architect Daisuke Kishina.