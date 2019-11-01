World
House TR / Salworks

House TR / Salworks

Houses 
Mosteiros, Portugal
  Salworks
  Area
    89.0 m2
  Project Year
    2019

  Lead Architects

    Rui Sabino de Sousa, João Braga

  Project Team

    Tiago Ventura

  Engineering

    TECNICOUTO
Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation project of this ruined building cornering a small block located in a fishing village aimed at being concise and economical while maintaining the local archetypal features and scale. The very small program reorganized the interior space so as to enable the entrance of natural light in all spaces and added a patio to the roof overlooking the sea and the bordering street to the west. 

Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks

The original sizes of the doors and windows in the west façade, the only one that is entirely clear, were maintained. The lack of interior space dictated a program characterized by very simple solutions where most of the exposed white-painted wood structure was maintained. Only one color was used in the bathroom in order to promote the entrance of zenithal light.

Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks

A uniform white exterior painting that extends to the roof conveys unity and a sense of essentiality.

Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks

